Workplace tech issues are increasing making us more stressed outside of work

Three in five workers report physical discomfort with their desk setups

Better tech means higher productivity and better wellbeing, Logitech says

Hardware is more important than it was five years ago, especially among heavy AI users

A new Logitech study has argued that something as simple as unsuitable or dated tech could be impacting workers both at work and at home, leading to an overall downward trend in productivity.

According to the analysis of more than 9,400 respondents and 1,350 IT decision-makers (ITDMs), four in five (81%) believe having the right technology could make the difference between achieving their goals and not.

But Logitech's biggest findings reveal technology's impacts on workers' general lives, with over half reporting improvements in physical or mental wellbeing (54%) and higher optimism about their future (58%) just with a bit more control over the tech they use.

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Logitech says the right tech boost productivity and morale – but it would say that

On the flip side, nearly two-thirds (64%) reported feeling frustrated, anxious or angry due to technology problems, as three in five (58%) even reported physical discomfort like wrist pain, eye strain and neck fatigue from their desk setup.

The reality is that only a quarter (24%) of workers say they have control over the technology in their office, yet just one-fifth would keep their existing setup if they were given the choice, revealing a widespread appetite for change.

In its report, Logitech declares that "hardware is the human layer," to the point that 42% of respondents rely on hardware more now than they did five years ago – a figure that climbs to 76% among heavy AI users, implying that despite automation's purported productivity gains, human-machine interaction isn't going anywhere.

Logitech's report calls for employers to consider employee experience during procurement processes – not just cost, security and technical specifications. It also covers the impact of hybrid working, and how employers should bear that in mind when allocating hardware.

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