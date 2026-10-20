'We love a good challenge': Logitech head tells us why the AI age could revolutionize collaboration as we know it, as it reveals its biggest product overhaul in years

As more and more companies press their workers into coming back into the office, even if only for a few days in increasingly popular hybrid working models, the need for effective and reliable communication technology has never been greater.

A common sight in offices and homes across the world, Logitech is ideally placed to monitor trends in what workers at every level require - and at its recent Logi Work 2026 event, it took the opportunity to show off how its latest suite of releases can revolutionize the collaboration experience for all.

To find out more, I spoke to Henry Levak, VP and general manager, Logitech, to see what it sees as the future of meeting rooms, offices, and even the humble home working desk.

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Broad portfolio paying off

“We want people to think of us as that simple and flexible partner - the word 'proprietary' and being locked in is luckily something we're moving away from,” Levak tells me.

“The reality is that you will have a world of different configurations,” he notes, highlighting how many of Logitech’s customers are asking workers to come back into the office, meaning the company needs to broaden its offerings even further.

“That's been a huge catalyst for our success,” he notes, “we have an incredibly broad portfolio that covers people working from home, to people working in the boardroom, and everything in between.”

At the event, Levak had spoken about the upcoming launch of Logitech’s new portfolio, which the company had described as its biggest enterprise-focused launch in years.

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The new lineup, which includes the Rally Bar 2, Rally System 2 Pro and Sound Shape technology, will revolutionize the way businesses of all sizes collaborate and communicate, with not only more powerful, but more customizable technology being the watchword.

For example, the new Rally Bar 2, the successor to the popular sound bar now seen in boardrooms and meeting spaces across the globe, not only features a Qualcomm Dragonwing chip to allow for better AI processing, but offers a 115 degree POV and much easier wall mounting due to its smaller form factor

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Rally System 2 Pro provides a “modular yet streamlined” offering which looks to simplify complex installs which can be difficult to maintain and manage - making larger rooms better spaces to have these vital meetings in.

In spite of its new range of releases, Logitech had spoken about its goal to “simplify everything” - so I ask Levak how the company can pursue that goal while still offering a range of products attractive to all different kinds of customers.

“It's a big pain point,” he says, “one of the things you can almost always predict is that simplifying will be a request...people want things to be dramatically simpler - but they also want consistency and experience.”

“What they don't want, is that if you walk into a room, like a smaller space with some sort of AI features and capability - and then you walk into a larger room, and for some reason that space doesn't have that feature.”

“The technology should just disappear and blend away into the background, and everyone should just focus on collaboration and creation, not necessarily the technology - and the only way to achieve that is if you have consistent technology.”

Simplify, simplify

Going forward, this will mean that even in a large room or meeting space, customers will only require a small simple device such as a video bar set up, Levak says, removing unnecessary friction and allowing everyone to work effectively.

“The way you simplify it is by dramatically reducing the number of components,” he points out, “what we're doing is something that dramatically simplifies all of that, from installation, provisioning, setup and deployment - it's a reduction in terms of complexity of what's out there today.”

“In terms of what it can bring, it's the first time modern AI is available in much larger rooms - now you have a full ecosystem of components that will deliver that experience.”

Looking forward, Levak is keen to point out the role AI can play in spaces as incongruous as meeting rooms.

With AI agents playing an increasingly important role for many workers, the need for context has never been greater. Such information needs to be collected by a range of sensors, and Logitech feels that products such as microphones and cameras could play a key role in expanding this - as long as effective privacy controls are used - making its equipment the physical layer of a company’s AI ecosystem.

“You can see the power when (an AI agent) has context about you, and the same thing will apply at work,” Levak says, “at a higher level, we’re deploying these sensors in every space, so that the context you need in order to build out a more thoughtful agent for you.”

“We're making sure the products are built for what's coming next,” he concludes, “both from the simplicity and elegance perspective, but also from features and capability.”

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