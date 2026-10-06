Logitech says it has designed the perfect business headset for those looking to balance work and home life

Logitech reveals new over-ear headset for work and play

The Zone Vibe Pro for Business features a built-in mic, AI voice isolation, and ANC

It aims to remove the “hassle” of swapping between work and leisure headsets

Logitech has identified its new market: people frustrated with the act of switching headsets between work and play. The Zone Vibe Pro for Business is its solution, offering a built-in mic, powerful 40 mm drivers, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and even AI voice isolation.

The over-ear headset, available alongside the non-business Zone Vibe Pro, offers a solution to the “constant hassle” of swapping between work and personal audio headsets. It does this by offering the flexibility of good sound quality and a reliable mic, and is certified for use with popular video conferencing solutions.

Logitech has designed the USB-C headsets for sustainability, with recycled plastics, available in a choice of colorways.

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Solving the audio hassle

Zone Vibe Pro headsets offer range of audio features, although aside from the assembly and recycled materials, the most notable is the lack of a mic boom.

Despite this omission, the headsets are suitable for video conferencing on platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. Meanwhile, the Zone Vibe Pro for Business headsets are compatible with the fleet management software Logitech Sync.

"Modern professionals working across open offices, at home or on the go, shouldn't need multiple audio solutions for work and life," said Logitech’s VP and General Manager of Mobile and Audio Solutions, Joseph Mingori.

"Zone Vibe Pro solves that problem by giving employees the option of great sound everywhere with comfortable fit while giving IT teams reliable, certified hardware."

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Aiming for a work calls, focused, distraction-free listening, and the added audio demands of commuting on public transport and evening downtime (such as walking the dog), Logitech’s new headsets retail at £229.99 ($259.99) for the Zone Vibe Pro and £249.99 ($279.99) for the Zone Vibe Pro for Business, which includes a Zone USB-C Receiver.

Recycled audio hardware

With high-speed USB-C charging, the Zone Vibe Pro headsets can gain an hour of time for every five minutes charged, and has up to 30 hours of listening or 18 hours of call time with ANC enabled (and up to 66 hours with it switched off).

Logitech has manufactured the range with sustainability in mind. They include a minimum of 29% certified recycled plastic, and state that “internal magnets contain 100% post-consumer recycled rare earth metals.”

Batteries use 100% recycled cobalt, and the packaging paper hails from FSC-certified forests. In addition, the devices are a dream for Right to Repair enthusiasts, with replaceable batteries, earpads, and headstraps, which should mean a longer lifespan for the headsets.

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