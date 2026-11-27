There's certainly no shortage of phone deals this Black Friday, but most promotions that I've personally seen today require either a trade-in or a hefty long-term plan. As usual, you'll be looking at a 36-month plan at one of the big three if you're looking to include one of the latest flagships at 'no extra cost'.

One rare exception this Black Friday is at Mint Mobile, however. The prepaid carrier is currently hosting a big event that includes both discounts on the latest phones and super-cheap plans for new customers looking to switch up to something more affordable.

The headline deal today is that you can get any plan for just $15/mo at the carrier. That includes Mint's annual unlimited data plan, which is usually $360 upfront, or $30/mo on average. With this deal, you can pay just $180 to lock in a full year of unlimited data with your own device. Note, however, that this one is exclusive to new customers.

If you're looking to save even more, then check out Mint's deals on the latest Google Pixel 11, Samsung Galaxy S26, and Samsung Galaxy Z series devices. Right now, you can get that half-price unlimited annual plan as well as an additional upfront discount of up to $500. That's without the usual trade-in, by the way, so this is not just a great saving on a device, but also a great all-in-one discount.

Mint Mobile's best Black Friday deals today

Black Friday deal: get any plan for $15/mo at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile has brought back a classic promotion for Black Friday. Right now, you can get any of the carrier's excellent prepaid plans for just $15/mo. Naturally, you're going to pick the most pricey plan here, which is the annual unlimited data plan. With this deal, you'll pay just $180 upfront, which is half the usual price and a pretty fantastic deal for an unlimited data plan.

Google Pixel 11 series: $500 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 — that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: $500 off, plus half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Galaxy S26 series is one of the best I've ever seen from the well-known prepaid carrier. Not only can you get a record-breaking $500 upfront discount on a brand-new device, but you'll also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - half price. On top of that, you can also trade in for an additional discount of up to $400 off, which is enough to cover the entire cost of the standard Galaxy S26. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,300 now $1,100