Looking to buy a new black-and-white Kindle? You have plenty of options to choose from. In fact, perhaps too many, given that they all look roughly the same and it can be tricky to figure out the differences between them all. To help you out, I've put together this handy guide to your options.

There are a handful of key differentiators to know about before we start. The standard black-and-white Kindle has a 6-inch screen; the bigger version is the Paperwhite, which has a 7-inch screen. Opt for a Signature Edition and you'll get twice as much storage (32GB rather than 16GB). Right now, you can choose between the 2024 models and the brand-new-out 2026 models. There are options with homepage ads or you can pay a little more for a version without ads. Finally, there are different colors and materials to choose from. Not all combinations are available in all places, but I've rounded up all the options for the US and the UK below.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

To keep things (relatively) simple, I've focused only on the black-and-white options here. Kindle also makes a range of color ereaders, called the Kindle Colorsoft, as well as ereaders you can make notes on, called the Scribe. Learn more about the full Kindle range here.

Want guidance on which black-and-white Kindle to pick? Hop down past the product cards for my tips on which model(s) will suit different customers. Oh, and today's an especially good time to shop, because it's Amazon Prime Day and there are deals on quite a few Kindles — you'll see the lowest prices below.

US Kindle range

Jump down to the UK Kindle range

6-inch Kindle (2026)

6-inch Kindle (2024)

7-inch Kindle Paperwhite (2026)

7-inch Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

UK Kindle range

6-inch Kindle (2026)

6-inch Kindle (2024)

Kindle Paperwhite (7-inch)

Which black and white Kindle should I buy?

I want the biggest screen

There are only two screen size options in the black-and-white Kindle range: 6 inches for the standard Kindle, or 7 inches for the Kindle Paperwhite. As usual with tech, this is measured diagonally, from corner to corner. If you want the biggest screen, opt for any of the Kindle Paperwhite models.

I want a cool design

If you mean colors, you want to shop for a 6-inch Kindle, and the 2026 range in particular. The latest-gen versions are available in a range of tasty shades, including Ube (a soft purple), Seaglass Green and Alpine Sky (a grey blue). Those last two have an aluminum casing, too.

You can also pick up the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) in a metallic jade or raspberry finishes (in the US only), and the 2024 standard Kindles are available in a fetching Matcha. Otherwise, you're stuck with gray or black.

I want the cheapest option

In the US, most of the 2024 Kindles are all included in the Prime Day sale, with strong discounts across the board. That includes the 6-inch Kindle, 7-inch Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature — but the slight kicker is that the deals are only available on the ad-supported versions. If you're after the cheapest option, it'd be the 2024 6-inch Kindle.

In the UK, the only discounts are on the 2024 6-inch Kindles, but both the ad-supported and no-ads versions are included. The discounts are big, and they're significantly cheaper than any other option. I assume these older versions won't be sticking around for too long, so bargain-hunters should probably pick one up now.

I want the most storage

You need a Kindle 6-inch (2026), aluminum, or — if you're in the US — any of the Paperwhite Signature models. These are the only options available with 32GB of storage. In contrast, the rest of the range is limited to 16GB of storage. I say 'limited', but if you're just reading regular books, a 16GB Kindle should hold around 6,000-8,000 books — surely enough for anyone.

Comic books and audiobooks take up more storage, but I wouldn't recommend a black-and-white Kindle for either of those, anyway. A color ereader is a better choice for comics and manga, and I'd use my phone for audiobooks.

I want the most convenient option

The 2026 Kindle range (regular and Paperwhite) has had one notable usability upgrade: the power button has shifted from the bottom to the top right, solving an issue that has irked many (including our Editor-at-large) for some time. The problem with having the power button on the base of the ereader is that it's all-too-easy to accidentally press when the Kindle is propped up for reading; the new position is happily tucked out of the way.

Those who like to prop their Kindle up to read on will appreciate another new addition to the Kindle ecosystem: the Kindle Click, a Bluetooth powered page-turn remote that can be held in the hand or laid down away from the ereader. It can also be used to adjust brightness and send the Kindle to sleep. This is sold separately, is compatible with Kindles from 2024 and later, and is available for preorder now.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK