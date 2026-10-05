Dyson vacuums are highly regarded for a reason. In my previous role as a TechRadar Homes Editor, I tested out dozens of vacuums from a number of brands, and Dyson consistently stood out in terms of both performance and innovation. I've had hands-on time with almost the entire range (often for extended periods), so I know how the different models compare and where their strengths lie.

That means I'm in a good position to recommend specific models for specific needs. And that's exactly what I'll be doing in this article.

Now's a particularly good time to be investing in a new Dyson vacuum. The Amazon Prime Day deals are about to kick off tomorrow, but a number of 'Early Prime Day' discounts are already live, and there are rival sales running at a number of other retailers, too. Long story short, there are plenty of Dyson deals to choose from.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale in the UK

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale in the US

Below, I've rounded up three Dyson vacuums I've used and would recommend for specific shoppers. I'll run down what I liked about each one and where to buy it to get the best discount.

Best budget Dyson vacuum

Dyson V8 Cyclone

The Dyson V8 Cyclone is an upgraded version of the V8 — Dyson's perpetually popular, decade-old cordless vacuum. Compared to that older version, the Cyclone update boasts longer battery life and better suction, an extra suction level (increasing from two to three options) and it's operated with a one-press button rather than a trigger. Dyson has kept the straightforward design and — importantly — the affordable price tag.

This might be the least flashy option in the brand's cordless lineup, but it nails the basics. In my tests, it proved itself a very effective cleaner, picking up large particles and fine debris with ease, and handling pet hair incredibly well too, on both hard floors and carpet. It also had no trouble competing with pricier models when it came to cleaning oomph.

Read my full Dyson V8 Cyclone review

UK alternative Save 38% (£125) Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £329.99 now £204.99 at Amazon Want something even cheaper? The older V8 Origin has less powerful suction and shorter runtimes than the Cyclone version, but it's still a capable cleaner, and it's currently massively discounted at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

US alterative Save 31% ($120) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $389.99 now $269.99 at Amazon If you're really on a budget, there's 31% off the original V8 right now, in an official Early Prime Day Deal. That takes this model back down to the low price we saw briefly in the summer. It's rare to see the V8 going for such a low price, but if it were me, I'd probably pay an extra $30 for the upgraded model (above). Read more Read less ▼

Best Dyson vacuum-mop combo

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine

The V15s Detect Submarine is one of Dyson's hybrid vacuum-mop models. It's a slightly modified V15 Detect vacuum with a self-contained mopping head that can be swapped on. The two functions are entirely separate — there's no suction element to the mopping — but it's a strong space-saving option if you don't want to have to store a vacuum and an electric mop.

The V15 is probably my favorite of the whole Dyson vacuum range. It's extremely powerful, with long runtimes and a handy screen to provide clear and useful information — like how long you have left on the clock in your current power setting. There's an excellent Auto mode, where the vacuum will sense exactly how dirty the floor is and raise or lower its suction in response, for an effective clean without wasting any charge. Perhaps less useful, but more fun, is the fact it'll also report back on dirt levels in real time, as you clean, via a colorful moving bar graph on its screen.

As for the mopping function, it's great for basic cleanups. In our tests, the Submarine head handled everyday cleans and trickier tasks like mud and dried-on food well, and despite being a little drippy, is still a useful addition.

Read TechRadar's full Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review

US deal Save 16% ($170.99) Dyson V15s Detect Submarine: was $1,049.99 now $879 at Best Buy The V15s Detect Submarine isn't as widely available in the US — it's out of stock direct from Dyson — but this is a decent Deal from Best Buy. It knocks 16% off the comp value of this two-in-one vac-mop, and is slightly cheaper than the Amazon deal. Read more Read less ▼

Best ultra-light Dyson vacuum

Dyson PencilVac

The Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones is not your regular vacuum cleaner. At first glance it doesn't appear to have any mechanics at all — just a floorhead fitted to a broom-shaped handle. On further investigation, it becomes apparent that everything from the motor, to the filters, battery, and even the dust cup have been shrunk down and tucked into that handle.

The floorhead is also unusual, with two pairs of fluffy, cone-shaped rollers spinning in opposite directions, and a bright, dust-illuminating laser light mounted to each side.

In use, the the PencilVac is incredibly nimble and easy to maneuver. It spins around with complete ease, can be used forwards or backwards, and the handle can lie completely flat to the floor. The design and suction levels are meant for hard flooring rather than carpet, but if your home is all hard floors it's a stellar choice.

Read my full Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones review