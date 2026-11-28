So many laser engravers have gone through my workshop recently, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals now live, I'm highlighting the ones that you won't want to miss in the sales. The 7 laser engravers below all, whether you're into crafting and making for fun or running a small business focused on polished hand-crafted products.

In my experience, xTool has dominated the laser engraving and cutting space over the last few years, but as the sector expands, a host of brands entering the market with models such as Bambu Lab R1 which gain a 4.5 star review earlier this year. Established brands are also boosting what they offer, including Creality, a company that spans both laser and 3D printing with the Falcon T1 which was awarded editors choice . What’s more exciting is that some lesser-known manufacturers have also stepped up their game, with superb options from both LaserPecker and WeCreat.

Below, I’ve listed a selection of lasers I’ve looked at this year that have impressed me with performance and workplace applications, all with tempting Black Friday deals.

My top laser engravers

Save $70 xTool M2: was $599 now $529 at xTool Right now, if anyone asks what laser engraver I would recommend as a first option or a step up from an open-frame machine, the xTool M2 is my immediate answer. It's a sound choice, with the 10W option offering refined engraving alongside 20W and 40W head options. It also includes all compatible craft tools, enabling not just laser engraving and cutting, but also CMYK inkjet printing for more advanced projects. UK price: now £474 (was £499) Read more Read less ▼

Save $264 Creality Falcon A1 Pro: was $1,099 now $835 at crealityfalcon.com For a compact desktop laser engraver, this is a great machine. The Black Friday deal lowers the price of the 20W laser, and I would definitely opt for the 2W infrared module for even greater versatility. The workspace is compact at 358 × 268mm, but for most people working on smaller-scale projects, the size and refinement make it one of my personal favourites. UK price: now £762 (was £1059) Read more Read less ▼

Save $500 Creality Falcon T1: was $2,499 now $1,999 at crealityfalcon.com Of all the laser engravers I’ve tested, the Creality Falcon T1 has stood out for its modular design, with a small 175 × 175mm work area for fine work. The five-in-one design is based around a main unit and a series of optional modules that can be quickly loaded and unloaded as needed. These modules enable you to switch between UV, diode, fibre and MOPA lasers. If you run a small- to medium-sized business, no other machine comes close to the T1 at this size. UK price: now £2039 (was £2339) Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 LaserPecker LX2: was $1,999 now $1,299 at LaserPecker LaserPecker has been producing engravers for years, and that experience shows with its latest fully enclosed machine, the LX2. This is one of the larger fully enclosed machines, with a 500 × 305mm work area and plenty of flexibility. You can also swap between the 40W diode and 2W infrared lasers. What I like about this machine is that you’re not paying a premium and you get a solid machine with plenty of potential. UK price: now £1229 (was £1799) Read more Read less ▼

Save $98 Bambu Lab R1 long material bundle: was $3,387 now $3,289 at Bambu Lab After launching the H2D with its optional laser head, Bambu Lab inevitably entered the laser market, and the R1, with its automatic laser adjustment, certainly marked its arrival. This is a formidable machine with plenty of potential, bringing the company’s design and user-interface expertise across to this new platform. With a 600 × 300mm workspace and a powerful CO₂ laser, it also goes head-to-head with xTool’s flagship models. UK price: now £2929 (was £3016) Read more Read less ▼

Save $950 WeCreat Vision Pro: was $2,740 now $1,790 at WeCreat The WeCreat Vision Pro is one of the best-looking and designed laser engravers on the market. With a 500 × 320mm workspace, you can work at scale, but where this machine excels is with larger items. The adjustable height means you don’t need riser bases, and with plenty of automated features and a high-quality build, this is a great option for crafters and modellers alike. UK price: now £1699 (was £2899) Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 xTool X1: was $3,699 now $3,399 at xTool One of the latest laser engravers to roll off my review line, I called the X1 "the most versatile laser engraver I’ve ever used." CO₂ cutting performance is excellent, and I liked the fast galvo engraving. It's got a lot of features here, like hybrid motion and automated focusing. Plus, you can expand with specialist laser modules, which admittedly can push the price higher. I'd recommend this one for small business use overall. UK price: now £2949 (was £3199) Read more Read less ▼

Which one should you buy?

✅ Buy the xTool M2 if… You’re new to laser engraving but want a solid machine with flexibility for other uses.

✅ Buy the Creality Falcon A1 Pro if… You’re tight on space and want a compact desktop laser that can still cut A4-sized materials.

✅ Buy the Creality Falcon T1 if… You need to work with a wide variety of materials for fine, intricate work.

✅ Buy the LaserPecker LX2 if… You need a no-fuss, direct approach to laser engraving at a great price.

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab R1 if… You’ve already invested in the Bambu Lab ecosystem and want a great partner for its 3D printer range.

✅ Buy the WeCreat Vision Pro if… You need to engrave larger objects that require additional height.

✅ Buy the xTool X1 if… You run a business, need to work at scale and work with a variety of materials.

Why I recommend these laser engravers

The laser engraving market has transformed over the last year, with safer, more powerful enclosed models making up most new releases. There’s also been a shift in design towards a more versatile, modular approach, as you’ll see from many of the lasers featured in this Black Friday round-up.

The Creality Falcon T1 gained a full five stars because I was impressed by its modular design. At the time, I wrote: “The concept of the Falcon T1 is impressive: a single machine that replaces five, saving you space and money.” This was something of a new approach.

However, hot on the heels of that release came the next-generation xTool X1, and I commented: “For general cutting, detailed engraving and small-batch production, the X1 is one of the most refined laser engravers I’ve used.”

These two machines are at the upper end of the market. However, for a first serious laser engraver, the Creality Falcon A1 Pro was impressive, especially for mid-sized detailed work. As I wrote in my review: “I was able to get some of the finest, most detailed engravings I’ve seen at this level.”

Interestingly, Bambu Lab has also entered the market this year, with the Bambu Lab R1 ready to shake things up with next-level automation. As I noted in the review: “For small businesses, workshops, model makers and serious crafters, this is a fast, accurate and unusually easy to use CO₂ machine.” This machine also sets the tone for 2027.

Price context and historical value

When I look at the prices of the latest machines and the latest range of laser types available, the standard retail prices already seem cheap compared with what we were paying a few years ago.

Still, this Black Friday, I’ve already seen a good number of deals, even on the premium models. While each machine has its strengths, and some, like the X1, cover multiple laser types and require an additional expense for the modules, when it comes to what you should buy, the machine size and cost will, of course, inform your decision.

As it stands, this Black Friday, the big deals here are on the xTool M2 and Creality Falcon T1.

See all Black Friday laser engraver deals