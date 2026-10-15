Take our personality quiz and find out what version of Windows you are
Just don't blame us if you get Windows 8
Love it or hate it, Microsoft's Windows operating system has been a big part of many of our lives. If you've ever used a PC during the past four decades, then it's very likely you've used Windows in some form (unless you've stuck to Macs, or are a Linux fan).
Despite each iteration of Windows sharing basic similarities with those that have come before it, each version also has its own identity and quirks.
Some Windows releases are more iconic than others, but I am sure we've all, at some point, wondered what version of Windows best matches our personalities. So, I've put together this highly scientific quiz that will answer the question once and for all.
Please don't sue us if you end up matching with Windows 8, though. But maybe think about your life choices.
Happy with your result? Angry? Confused? Share your results below and let us know!
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Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. He’s personally reviewed and used most of the laptops in our best laptops guide - and since joining TechRadar in 2014, he's reviewed over 250 laptops and computing accessories personally.
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