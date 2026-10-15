Love it or hate it, Microsoft's Windows operating system has been a big part of many of our lives. If you've ever used a PC during the past four decades, then it's very likely you've used Windows in some form (unless you've stuck to Macs, or are a Linux fan).

Despite each iteration of Windows sharing basic similarities with those that have come before it, each version also has its own identity and quirks.

Some Windows releases are more iconic than others, but I am sure we've all, at some point, wondered what version of Windows best matches our personalities. So, I've put together this highly scientific quiz that will answer the question once and for all.

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Please don't sue us if you end up matching with Windows 8, though. But maybe think about your life choices.

(Image credit: Getty Images / francescoch / Microsoft)

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