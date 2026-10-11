Maybe you've seen it in the pages of a manga (or comic book). Perhaps you've seen it on the screen in an anime show, live-action series or movie. Or you may have seen it in board games, video games, theme park attractions or heard its music. One Piece is a massive franchise, and it's not slowing down.

Since One Piece began in the 1990s, its fandom has spread all over the world after being adapted into loads of different types of media. It's the best-selling comic series in terms of volume, amongst other records, and its various adaptations have won awards and broke records too.

So, how well do you know One Piece? To figure that out, we've compiled a 30-question One Piece quiz that will see if you can earn your sea legs. These questions won't pick your brain about the story: you don't need to know too much about the characters, pirates, events and lore of the Blue Planet.

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Instead, we'll be asking you about the franchise itself, and the way One Piece has expanded into the real world. The questions are organized by difficulty: we'll start with 10 easy ones, then 10 medium ones, and finally 10 harder ones.

So let's dive in, to see how much you know about One Piece.

Need to brush up on your One Piece knowledge? Maybe this will help:

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