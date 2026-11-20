If you want a second screen for a laptop, a travel setup, or a handheld console, the KYY K3 is now $55.99 at Amazon, $14 off its usual $69.99.

● Best for: Remote workers, students, and travelers who want an extra screen without spending much

● The deal: The KYY K3 Portable Monitor is $55.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon

● Why we like it: A 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel, two USB-C ports plus mini HDMI, built-in speakers, and a magnetic cover that doubles as a stand

Save $14 KYY K3 Portable Monitor: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon A 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display at 60Hz with 178-degree viewing angles. Two USB-C ports handle video and power, and a mini HDMI input covers consoles and older laptops. It weighs about 1.7 pounds and comes with a smart cover stand, USB-C and mini HDMI cables, and a power adapter.

Why we recommend it

TechRadar Pro’s Mark Pickavance tested the K3 and gave it 4/5. He found it “cheaply made but had more features than I’d anticipated,” and he rated it well on value despite its limits. Contrast measured at 940:1, close to the claimed 1000:1, and the monitor works with laptops, phones, and game consoles with no drivers needed. It’s also an Amazon best seller with thousands of reviews, so plenty of buyers agree. Read our full KYY K3 review.

Price Context & Historical Value

When we covered the K3 in August, it was $59.49, which was its lowest price at the time. At $55.99, this deal beats that by $3.50, making it the cheapest we’ve seen it. The discount is modest in dollars, but this is already the budget pick on our best portable monitor list, so it’s a good time to buy.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the KYY K3 Portable Monitor if...

you want a cheap second screen for spreadsheets, documents, and video calls, you need USB-C and HDMI options for laptops and consoles, or you want something light enough to carry every day.

❌ Skip the KYY K3 Portable Monitor if...

you edit photos or video and need accurate color (our review measured just 64% of sRGB), you want a built-in battery or a refresh rate above 60Hz, or you need more than KYY’s one-year warranty.