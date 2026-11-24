Amazon has a great range of TVs to suit different budgets and preferences and because Amazon usually has great deals during sales season, you can expect to find some big discounts on its TVs. But which of the Amazon Ember TV line-up is right for you? That's what we're here to help you find out.

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If you haven't heard of Amazon Ember before, it's the new name for Amazon's Fire TV range. The 2-Series, 4-Series, QLED and Mini-LED models were all previously sold under the Fire TV name. And the QLED and Mini-LED models were known as the Fire TV Omni QLED and Omni Mini-LED. There's also a new addition to the range, the Ember Artline.

It’s not a big range but there’s plenty of choice here. There’s the budget-friendly 2-Series, which is a good option if you want a simple smart TV for everyday viewing. While the Mini-LED is better suited to those who care about picture quality and gaming. Then there's the Artline, which is Amazon's answer to Samsung's The Frame, allowing you to display artwork when you're not watching TV.

Now, you might already have a good idea of which one is right for you. But if you're not sure, take our quick quiz below to find out which Amazon Ember TV best suits your budget, space and viewing habits.

Today's best Amazon Ember TV deals in the US

Save 45% Amazon Amazon Ember 55-inch QLED Mini-LED TV: was $819.99 now $449.99 at Amazon With a 45% off discount, now's the time to get the Amazon Ember QLED Mini-LED TV. It's a record-low price for a TV that's easily the best in Amazon's Ember TV lineup. The set also makes for a great upgrade if you're currently playing GTA 6, as gamers will benefit from 4K 144Hz and VRR support.

Was $1,015 now $615 at Amazon Amazon's first-ever lifestyle TV has got its first-ever discount this Black Friday. The 65-inch model is marked down by 39%, bringing it to a much more reasonable price. It uses Amazon's Omnisense technology to automate power, supports Alexa+, has a 4K QLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and choice of more than 2,000 pieces of art to display.

Today's best Amazon Ember TV deals in the UK

Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £269.99 at Amazon The budget-friendly Amazon Ember TV 4-Series is now down to its lowest-ever price. The 50-inch size is a solid buy if you're on a budget, especially considering you're getting 4K resolution, all the major streaming apps, and voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around decent TV that won't break the bank.

UK deal Amazon Ember 32-ich 2-Series HD LED TV: was £249.99 now £129.99 at Amazon The slightly smaller 32-inch sized version of Amazon's Ember TV 2 -Series is an ultra-affordable option now that it's 50% off. Get Alexa, a voice-enabled voice remote, Dolby Audio, the latest Fire TV experience, and more for a fraction of the usual price with this Black Friday deal.

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