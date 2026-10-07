Newegg is throwing a massive spanner in Amazon’s well-oiled Prime Day engine in the shape of the best-value laptop you can buy this October.

The Hasee X5 is no ordinary laptop. It is the only one with a Core i7 (not one of these obsolete 10-year old ones), 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a humongous 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. All this for a mere $549.99, a saving of 38% off its SRP of $899.99.

Save $350 Hasee X5 : was $899.99 now $549.99 at Newegg Intel core i7 13620H | 16G LPDDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD This 15.6in Windows 11 laptop features an i7 processor, 16GB memory for smoother multi-tasking, a built-in privacy shutter, and loads of ports including three USB-A and 1 USB-C port.

Let’s start with the processor. This is an Intel Core i7-13620H with 10 cores and contains an Intel UHD Graphics. It is usually found inside gaming laptops, paired with a discrete GPU. None of this here unfortunately.

That said, this is probably the most powerful CPU in a sub-$649 laptop. I chose that price specifically because it relates to Apple’s iconic MacBook Neo.

The 13620H is about 2X faster than the A18 Pro that powers the Neo (based on figures from CPUBenchmark). This is both a compliment to Apple’s exceptional hardware team and to Hasee for how good of a deal the X5 is.

Next there’s 16GB LPDDR5 (albeit in one slot) with a huge 1TB Foresee PCIe 4.0 SSD. Both rarities on a desktop PC let alone a laptop at this price point.

A quick hop over to Dell shows that a Dell 15 laptop with 16GB of inferior DDR4 and 1TB SSD will set you back a massive $1,050, almost 2X more expensive. Oh and the 13420H is about 50% faster than the Ryzen 7 7730U that powers the Dell laptop. Mic Drop.

The Hasee X5 feels reasonably premium as well thanks to a silver finish and a metal chassis. I like the dedicated keypad, the backlit keyboard, the fact that the 15.6-inch full HD IPS screen can lay flat and the privacy shutter for the 2-megapixel webcam.

I don't know the expected battery life of this laptop but don’t have high hopes. The CPU is a power hungry one and the battery capacity is a mere 62.7Whr. You’d be lucky to get for hours out of it although Hasee claims you can get nine ours out of it.

As for connectivity, there’s WiFi-6 (courtesy of Intel), a microSD card reader, something we don’t see often, three USB 3.2 ports, a HDMI one, a Type-C connector and an audio interface. The power port is a barrel type which is not my preference.

Read more: We're currently live-tracking all the best Prime Day home office deals.