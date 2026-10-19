I don't see many Ryzen 7 laptops with more than 16GB memory for less than $600, but I've found a way to get a great extra discount on this Acemagic S16 laptop, which costs $599 at Newegg. But pair it with Newegg's gift card stacking (buy two for $200, get $230), and you'll get the Ryzen 7 laptop for $569.

The Acemagic S16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 H255 processor with eight cores and 16 threads, with a maximum boost clock of 4.9GHz. You get 24GB of DDR5 RAM, and unlike some laptops with soldered memory, the S16 has two SO-DIMM slots and supports upgrades to 64GB.

• Best for: Anyone looking for a reasonably priced Windows laptop for office work, multitasking, everyday computing, and occasional gaming.

• What we like: It's already a well-priced laptop for general duties, and comes equipped with 24DDR5 RAM for smoother multi-tasking. By stacking two Newegg gift cards, which effectively gives you an extra $30, means the price tumbles to $569. That's about the price I see for a lot of 8GB and 16GB laptops.

• What you need to know: This is a laptop for the home and office, lacking an external GPU for graphics-intensive workloads like video editing or gaming.

Why we recommend it

On top of the Ryzen 7 processor and 24GB DDR5 memory, the laptop has 512GB SSD. That provides enough space for Windows, applications, but there's also a second M.2 slot, with support for up to 4TB of total storage across both slots.

The 16-inch display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical space than a conventional 1080p screen. Graphics are handled by AMD's integrated Radeon 780M GPU and other features include a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, two full-featured USB-C ports, HDMI 2.0, and a physical webcam privacy switch.

Saving with a clever gift card hack

The laptop isn't officially reduced in price, but there's a clever way you can save money on it. When you buy two $100 Newegg digital gift cards, you'll get a free $30 promotional voucher. You can use both toward the laptop, bringing its price down from $599 to just $569.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Acemagic S16 laptop if...

You want a large-screen Windows laptop with plenty of memory for everyday work, browsing, office applications, and multitasking. The Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon 780M graphics also make it suitable for photo editing and lighter gaming.

❌ Skip the Acemagic S16 laptop if...

You want a laptop capable of running demanding modern games and creative tasks at high settings. The integrated Radeon graphics are considerably less powerful than a dedicated gaming GPU. You might also prefer a smaller, lighter laptop if portability is a major concern.