Acemagic S16 Ryzen 7 laptop with 24GB DDR5 RAM drops to $569 when you stack Newegg's gift card promotion
This laptop can handle most everyday tasks
I don't see many Ryzen 7 laptops with more than 16GB memory for less than $600, but I've found a way to get a great extra discount on this Acemagic S16 laptop, which costs $599 at Newegg. But pair it with Newegg's gift card stacking (buy two for $200, get $230), and you'll get the Ryzen 7 laptop for $569.
The Acemagic S16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 H255 processor with eight cores and 16 threads, with a maximum boost clock of 4.9GHz. You get 24GB of DDR5 RAM, and unlike some laptops with soldered memory, the S16 has two SO-DIMM slots and supports upgrades to 64GB.
• Best for: Anyone looking for a reasonably priced Windows laptop for office work, multitasking, everyday computing, and occasional gaming.
• What we like: It's already a well-priced laptop for general duties, and comes equipped with 24DDR5 RAM for smoother multi-tasking. By stacking two Newegg gift cards, which effectively gives you an extra $30, means the price tumbles to $569. That's about the price I see for a lot of 8GB and 16GB laptops.
• What you need to know: This is a laptop for the home and office, lacking an external GPU for graphics-intensive workloads like video editing or gaming.
This 16-inch laptop features an eight-core Ryzen 7 H255 processor, Radeon 780M graphics, 24GB DDR5 memory, 512GB SSD, 1920 x 1200 display, Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 6, and backlit keyboard. For the full discount, pick up two $100 Newegg gift cards to get the free $30 bonus.
Why we recommend it
On top of the Ryzen 7 processor and 24GB DDR5 memory, the laptop has 512GB SSD. That provides enough space for Windows, applications, but there's also a second M.2 slot, with support for up to 4TB of total storage across both slots.
The 16-inch display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical space than a conventional 1080p screen. Graphics are handled by AMD's integrated Radeon 780M GPU and other features include a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, two full-featured USB-C ports, HDMI 2.0, and a physical webcam privacy switch.
Saving with a clever gift card hack
The laptop isn't officially reduced in price, but there's a clever way you can save money on it. When you buy two $100 Newegg digital gift cards, you'll get a free $30 promotional voucher. You can use both toward the laptop, bringing its price down from $599 to just $569.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Acemagic S16 laptop if...
You want a large-screen Windows laptop with plenty of memory for everyday work, browsing, office applications, and multitasking. The Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon 780M graphics also make it suitable for photo editing and lighter gaming.
❌ Skip the Acemagic S16 laptop if...
You want a laptop capable of running demanding modern games and creative tasks at high settings. The integrated Radeon graphics are considerably less powerful than a dedicated gaming GPU. You might also prefer a smaller, lighter laptop if portability is a major concern.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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