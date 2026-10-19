With RAM prices apparently out of control thanks to a very hungry AI, my team and I have been tracking the best deals on memory that we can find. And using my Newegg 'trick', this must be the cheapest way to upgrade to a DDR5-6000 setup yet.

Newegg is currently selling a $100 gift card that gives you a bonus $15 for free. You can buy two of these to get $30 free. Couple that with the current discounts, and you can choose between three different 32GB memory kits for $420 apiece.

In terms of value, I've selected the Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-6400 kit, the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 kit, and Klevv's 32GB DDR5-6000 kit.

Today's best DDR5 RAM deals

Why we recommend them

With RAM prices sky-rocketing right now, any discount is worth checking out - and pairing the discounts with Newegg's limited-time gift card, which effectively offers a free $30 to use on the site, this is one of the cheapest ways to pick up DDR5 memory.

Which RAM deal should you buy?

✅ Buy the Patriot Viper Venom if...

You're focusing on speed - at 6400MT/s, it's the fastest of the three, supporting AMD 600 Series, 800 Series, or Ryzen PCs.

✅ Buy the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB if...

You want a stylish RGB memory kit that's effectively plug-and-play for Intel XMP boards.

✅ Buy the Klevv RAM kit if...

You're building an AMD PC. While it supports Intel, the 6000MT/s with CL30 timings is the sweet spot for AMD processors.