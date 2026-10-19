How to stack Newegg gift cards to cut fast 32GB DDR5 RAM deals down to $420
Pair two Newegg gift cards with a bonus $30 to save on these memory kits
With RAM prices apparently out of control thanks to a very hungry AI, my team and I have been tracking the best deals on memory that we can find. And using my Newegg 'trick', this must be the cheapest way to upgrade to a DDR5-6000 setup yet.
Newegg is currently selling a $100 gift card that gives you a bonus $15 for free. You can buy two of these to get $30 free. Couple that with the current discounts, and you can choose between three different 32GB memory kits for $420 apiece.
In terms of value, I've selected the Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-6400 kit, the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 kit, and Klevv's 32GB DDR5-6000 kit.
Today's best DDR5 RAM deals
Built for AMD Expo profiles, this kit has CL38-46-46-110 timings. For the full discount, grab two Newegg gift cards for $200, which nets you a free $30.
TeamGroup's DDR5 RAM is a dual-profile kit for AMD Expo and Intel XMP 3.0. It features CL38-46-46-84 timings. For the full discount, grab two Newegg gift cards for $200, and use code GTWF569.
This is another dual-profile memory kit with Intel and AMD support. It has tighter 30-36-36-76 timings. For the full discount, grab two Newegg gift cards for $200, and use code GTWF569.
Why we recommend them
With RAM prices sky-rocketing right now, any discount is worth checking out - and pairing the discounts with Newegg's limited-time gift card, which effectively offers a free $30 to use on the site, this is one of the cheapest ways to pick up DDR5 memory.
Which RAM deal should you buy?
✅ Buy the Patriot Viper Venom if...
You're focusing on speed - at 6400MT/s, it's the fastest of the three, supporting AMD 600 Series, 800 Series, or Ryzen PCs.
✅ Buy the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB if...
You want a stylish RGB memory kit that's effectively plug-and-play for Intel XMP boards.
✅ Buy the Klevv RAM kit if...
You're building an AMD PC. While it supports Intel, the 6000MT/s with CL30 timings is the sweet spot for AMD processors.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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