Memory prices are still painful, so any discount is welcome, and this V-Color 32GB DDR5-6000 kit is $68 off at Newegg as part of its big computing sale.

• Best for: AMD builders who need a 32GB DDR5 kit and will take any discount they can get on pricey RAM.

• The deal: The V-Color Manta XSky 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM kit is $460 (was $528) at Newegg with code GTWF84.

• Why it matters: RAM remains one of the costliest parts of a PC build, and this is the lowest price this memory kit has been in 30 days, once you add Newegg's limited-time discount code.

Save $68 V-Color XSky 32GB (2x16GB) DDRS-6000 CL30: was $527.99 now $459.99 at Newegg The Manta XSky kit is two 16GB DDR5 modules running at 6000MHz (PC5-48000) with CL30 timings (30-38-38-96) at 1.35V. It uses an AMD EXPO profile, falls back to DDR5-4800 base speed, and has RGB lighting. Newegg sells and ships it with free shipping and a lifetime limited warranty. For the full discount use code GTWF84

Why we recommend it

In our experience, DDR5-6000 CL30 is the usual sweet spot for AMD Ryzen systems, and the EXPO profile should let you set it with one click in your BIOS. The 32GB capacity suits gaming and general use, and Newegg's page marks the price as its lowest in 30 days.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $479.99, this is $48 (9%) off Newegg's $527.99 price, and Newegg shows a "Lowest Price in 30 Days" badge. That is still a lot for 32GB of RAM, which is why we'll take any discount we can. The page also lists an extra $20-off promo code, which may not last.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the V-Color Manta XSky 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM kit if... you're building or upgrading an AMD system and need 32GB of DDR5-6000, and you'd rather not wait while RAM prices stay high.

❌ Skip the V-Color Manta XSky 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM kit if... you have an Intel system and want an XMP profile, since this kit is AMD EXPO-focused, you don't want RGB, or you can wait for lower prices, and we haven't tested this kit ourselves.