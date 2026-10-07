Rainier days are coming, and now's a great time to make sure you have your wet weather gear sorted. If you've missed the memo, we're in the middle of Amazon's Prime Day sale (actually, we're nearing the end — the two-day event finishes at midnight). I went hunting for waterproof jacket deals in the Amazon sale, and unearthed some gems from The North Face and Columbia in the mix.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

There were also plenty of strange, no-name brands included in Amazon's sale, but as a former outdoor gear tester my advice would be to stick to brands that are known and trusted. The good news is that a number of the big outdoor retailers are running sales alongside Prime Day. I've rounded up all the best offers, from Amazon and beyond, below.

In the mood for some more bargains? Head to our Amazon Prime Day tag page to browse all the deals we thought were worth spotlighting.

Men's waterproof jacket deals

Hop down to the women's jacket deals

Women's waterproof jacket deals

More Prime Day deals in the US