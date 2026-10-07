Up to 50% off on waterproof jackets from The North Face, Rab, Arc'teryx, Patagonia and more — I've rounded up the best deals
Get wet weather-ready
Rainier days are coming, and now's a great time to make sure you have your wet weather gear sorted. If you've missed the memo, we're in the middle of Amazon's Prime Day sale (actually, we're nearing the end — the two-day event finishes at midnight). I went hunting for waterproof jacket deals in the Amazon sale, and unearthed some gems from The North Face and Columbia in the mix.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
There were also plenty of strange, no-name brands included in Amazon's sale, but as a former outdoor gear tester my advice would be to stick to brands that are known and trusted. The good news is that a number of the big outdoor retailers are running sales alongside Prime Day. I've rounded up all the best offers, from Amazon and beyond, below.
In the mood for some more bargains? Head to our Amazon Prime Day tag page to browse all the deals we thought were worth spotlighting.
Men's waterproof jacket deals
Hop down to the women's jacket deals
Women's waterproof jacket deals
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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