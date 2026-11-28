Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 27 (game #1265).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1266) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FOOD

FUDGE

CHERRY

HEM

DARN

SKIRT

NUTS

BAR

MUSIC

BELL

MATE

BORDER

BLAST

PATCH

RIM

SEVEN

NYT Connections today (game #1266) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Polite curses

Polite curses GREEN: The outer areas

The outer areas BLUE: One-arm bandit graphics

One-arm bandit graphics PURPLE: Compound words beginning with our inner self

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1266) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MILD OATHS

MILD OATHS GREEN: EDGE

EDGE BLUE: SYMBOLS ON A SLOT MACHINE

SYMBOLS ON A SLOT MACHINE PURPLE: SOUL____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1266) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1266, are…

YELLOW: MILD OATHS: BLAST, DARN, FUDGE, NUTS

BLAST, DARN, FUDGE, NUTS GREEN: EDGE: BORDER, HEM, RIM, SKIRT

BORDER, HEM, RIM, SKIRT BLUE: SYMBOLS ON A SLOT MACHINE: BAR, BELL, CHERRY, SEVEN

BAR, BELL, CHERRY, SEVEN PURPLE: SOUL____: FOOD, MATE, MUSIC, PATCH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I began by wasting a short spell attempting to assemble a healthy snack bar — FUDGE, NUTS, CHERRY…. Before abandoning this dead end for the more solid thread of BORDER, HEM, RIM, and SKIRT.

I love a polite cuss — my mother would occasionally say “Batman” when she accidentally hurt herself — and the MILD OATHS making up the yellow group are among the finest.

Finally, I had one of those wonderful slow-dawning-of-realization moments as I finally saw the link between BAR, BELL, CHERRY and SEVEN. I haven’t played a slot machine in years, but seeing these four tiles made me immediately hear the din of a jackpot in my head.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, November 27, 2026, game #1265)

YELLOW: TOUCH LIGHTLY: BRUSH, GRAZE, KISS, SKIM

BRUSH, GRAZE, KISS, SKIM GREEN: FEMALE ANIMALS: LEOPARDESS, PEAHEN, QUEEN, VIXEN

LEOPARDESS, PEAHEN, QUEEN, VIXEN BLUE: ENDING IN PARTS OF THE FOOT: CAMISOLE, MISTLETOE, MONARCH, PINWHEEL

CAMISOLE, MISTLETOE, MONARCH, PINWHEEL PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE COLOR PURPLE: ALICE WALKER, FLOWERY LANGUAGE, PRINCE, ROYALTY