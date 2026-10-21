South Korea deploys Cheongwang, a laser weapon designed to destroy hostile drones

Hanwha estimates each Cheongwang engagement costs approximately $1.50

Laser weapons could reduce dependence on expensive interceptor missiles against drones

South Korea has deployed Cheongwang, a laser-based air defence system designed to destroy hostile drones without using conventional ammunition.

Developed by Hanwha Systems alongside the Agency for Defense Development, the weapon has entered operational service.

Its manufacturer estimates each engagement costs approximately $1.50, potentially reducing the financial burden of defending against inexpensive aerial threats.

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Cheongwang demonstrates low-cost drone interception

The Republic of Korea Army tested Cheongwang during its TIGER+ Future Warfare Integrated Combat Exercise on October 14, 2026.

Hanwha Systems reported that the 30-kilowatt-class weapon destroyed all three drones launched during the exercise, which attracted about 500 military personnel and other observers.

Cheongwang operates by directing concentrated laser energy onto an aerial object until the resulting heat damages its structure or critical components.

Unlike conventional interceptors, the system does not require a separate missile for every engagement, provided sufficient electrical power and cooling remain available.

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The manufacturer estimates that firing costs approximately $1.50 per engagement, substantially below the price of many missiles used against attack drones.

That figure does not necessarily represent the complete operating cost, since maintenance, electricity, equipment depreciation and other expenses may also affect deployment economics.

The conflicts between Russia and Ukraine as well as that between the U.S. / Israel and Iran have revealed how expensive drone interception can be. The laser technology seeks to offer a cheaper option.

“Laser weapons are core assets that will fundamentally change the game of air defense,” said Joohun Shin, head of Hanwha Systems' Laser Systems Business Centre

“Driven by unmatched technological capability and proven operational performance, we will accelerate our entry into the global market...”

Hanwha pursues more powerful mobile laser systems

Hanwha also demonstrated a 50-kilowatt Laser Armored Vehicle during the Defense Drone Technology Exhibition on September 16, 2026.

The company reported that Cheongwang neutralised four drones and two uncrewed aircraft consecutively during that separate demonstration.

The more powerful vehicle is being developed for greater mobility and potential international sales, with Hanwha displaying it at MSPO in Kielce, Poland.

Its development indicates that South Korea's defence industry is pursuing laser systems with different power levels and deployment requirements.

The United Kingdom is also advancing similar technology through DragonFire, a directed energy weapon developed by MBDA, Leonardo and QinetiQ alongside the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

The system struck aerial targets during trials in Scotland's Hebrides in 2024, and British authorities are advancing plans for installation aboard a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer.

Laser weapons could offer sustained protection against repeated drone attacks, although their effectiveness depends on available power, tracking accuracy, engagement time and atmospheric conditions.

A laser can engage only a limited number of targets simultaneously, making attack volume an important consideration for operational planners.

South Korea's deployment allows Hanwha to pursue global customers seeking less expensive counter-drone options.

However, wider adoption will depend on independently verifiable performance and operational reliability and evidence of effectiveness.

Via UKDJ

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