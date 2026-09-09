'It’s not unlike what they’re using at their own house for video games': US Army budgets $465 million for Group 3 Killer anti-drone laser which uses Xbox controller

The LOCUST X3 laser is developed by AeroVironment, Inc.

It is designed as a “group 3 killer” – meaning it is intended to tackle particularly dangerous drones

The Xbox controller makes the LOCUST X3 laser simpler to target

A new US Army contract worth around $465 million has been awarded to AeroVironment, Inc. for its LOCUST X3 anti-drone weapon, a 30-kilowatt laser that can be mounted on military vehicles.

Designed to take down mid-sized attack drones, the LOCUST X3 can specifically handle what the Department of Defense refers to as “Group 3” – unmanned aerial vehicles weighing 1,350 pounds and capable of lifting 125 pound payloads over a distance of 8 miles.

Interestingly, AeroVironment, Inc. has designed the LOCUST X3 to be relatively easy to control. Operators (which may be soldiers, sailors, airmen, or even Space Force guardians) can target the anti-drone laser using an Xbox controller.

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“The apex predator”

Incredibly, this is the first high energy laser weapon to be awarded a production contract in US history, following several years in development, which included military testing.

Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at AV said: “The transition of directed energy from experimentation to an enduring, fielded capability reflects years of collaboration, innovation, and operational success alongside the U.S. Army.”

Aaron Westman, senior director for business development at AeroVironment, Inc., outlined how the LOCUST X3’s role is viewed by the company. “It can really kill a lot of threats. Its job is to really, let’s say, thin the herd to be able to kill high volumes of threats.”

John Garrity, vice president of directed energy systems at AeroVironment, Inc, expanded on the use of an Xbox controller for targeting the anti-drone system.

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“To a young soldier, sailor, airman, guardian that’s using these systems, it’s not unlike what they’re using at their own house for video games," he noted.

“Group 3 killer”

The purpose of the LOCUST X3 is to dispatch attacking drones relatively efficiently. But what does “Group 3” actually mean?

Garrity told reporters that “LOCUST X3 is intended to be the Group 3 killer. When we talk about Group 3, that’s just one of the more prevalent threats that you see in warfare today, seen in conflicts in Iran and in Ukraine with Shahed drones.” The LOCUST X3 is intended to be a one part of the US Army’s response to done attacks, with other weapons contributing to the multi-layered defense against Group 1-3 UAV threats.

The one-way Shahed-136 drones have been used against US troops in the Middle East. The LOCUST X3 is positioned as a solution to this, and not just due to its portability. It also has longer range than many similar countermeasures.

US interceptor missiles are believed to be largely depleted thanks to the conflict with Iran. Anti-drone weapons like the LOCUST X3 are viewed as a forward-thinking alternative.

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