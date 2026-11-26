Rene Haas commits to Arm through 2033 despite Nvidia leadership speculation

Haas will also assume the vice-chairmanship of SoftBank Group

Nvidia's board unanimously backs return of Jensen Huang despite rumors of Haas approach

Arm chief executive Rene Haas has agreed to remain at the semiconductor company through 2033, ending speculation about his possible departure.

The agreement reinforces his commitment to the British chip designer after reports suggested Nvidia had considered approaching him for leadership.

Arm confirmed Haas' existing leadership responsibilities would continue under the extended contractual arrangement.

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Haas secures extended leadership agreement

The new arrangement gives Arm much-needed continuity as the company seeks to benefit from accelerating artificial intelligence investment

The company has increasingly attracted attention as demand for computing technology grows across artificial intelligence infrastructure and other technology markets.

Arm's leadership believes this expansion creates significant opportunities to strengthen its influence across the international semiconductor industry.

Arm has strengthened its presence in the global computing industry under Rene Haas's leadership.

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The company has also become increasingly important to the development and expansion of artificial intelligence technologies.

It emphasizes the importance of maintaining its current strategy while pursuing opportunities created by increasing demand for advanced computing capabilities.

Haas expressed confidence in the company's direction, emphasizing his commitment to its workforce, business priorities and long-term commercial prospects.

“I’ve never been more confident about Arm’s future. I believe deeply in our people, our strategy and the opportunity ahead. I’m incredibly proud of what we’re building and wholly committed to realizing Arm’s full potential for many years to come,” said Haas.

The executive, who is 64, will additionally become vice chairman of SoftBank Group when the appointment takes effect on December 1 2026.

SoftBank owns Arm and has maintained a significant interest in the semiconductor designer since acquiring it in 2016.

The additional appointment gives Haas responsibilities within the Japanese investment group's leadership while he continues overseeing Arm's operations.

Nvidia leadership speculation ends as Jensen Huang returns

Haas's contract announcement also comes after speculation that he could become a potential successor to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

Reports surrounding the situation suggested that Nvidia had approached or considered approaching Haas amid uncertainty surrounding its executive leadership.

However, Nvidia's board announced on November 23 that Huang had been reinstated as president, chief executive and board director.

The decision followed intervention by United States President Donald Trump, just 11 days after Huang's reported resignation.

"They did ask for assurance on the national security threat," Trump said to CNBC. "And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know. And we know a lot."

"People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it's a threat to lose him," the president added.

Nvidia's directors unanimously supported Huang's return, ending the brief leadership uncertainty that had prompted speculation about possible replacements.

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