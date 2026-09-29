Nothing's priciest headphones ever land — and our full review verdict is in

Three tuned drivers and ten ANC microphones

Hi-res wired and wireless audio with LDAC

$399 / £349 (about AU$657)

Nothing has launched its most advanced and most expensive headphones yet, the Headphones (1) Pro — and we've been putting them through their paces.

In our in-depth Nothing Headphones (1) Pro review, Becky Scarrott says that the headphones are "sonically gifted" with good ANC, smart spatial audio and a particularly good transparency mode. But they're expensive and, in their rather chunky carrying case, very heavy — and as Becky points out, Nothing's other headphones are gifted too, and a lot cheaper.

There's one key way in which the Headphones (1) Pro aim to differ from the company's cheaper options though…

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(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing Headphones (1) Pro: key features

The goal of the Headphones (1) Pro is to replace two pairs of headphones: the ones you use on the move, and the ones you use for serious music listening or production.

To do that, familiar features such as ANC are teamed up with an unusual triple-driver setup rather than the standard one-driver design of most similar headphones. As with IEMs, each driver is designed to specialize in a particular frequency range; here that means a dynamic bass driver, another dynamic driver for the mids and an xMEMS driver for the high frequencies.

Those drivers have been tuned by the pro-audio experts at Metropolis Studios, and there's a dedicated Flat EQ switch, aiming to deliver a completely neutral sound profile for music production. There's also Studio B, a dynamic spatial audio mode designed to mimic the acoustics of a mixing room.

The ANC features 10 mics and works very well, especially in windy conditions or in transparency mode, and the redesigned ear cushions deliver a stronger seal. The headband has been made wider with better padding for better long-term comfort, and the headphone cups are finished in scratch-resistant 9H Panda Glass.

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The Headphone (1) Pro deliver hi-res wired and wireless audio via LDAC, with USB-C delivering lossless audio at up to 24-bit/192kHz. There are five dynamic spatial audio modes with head tracking, and you can adjust the EQ of your headphones to suit your preferences.

The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro are available in black or white from today, 29 September, with a recommended retail price of $399 / £349 (about AU$657). And you can read our full review right now, right here.

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