Long have gone the days when one of the best VPN services was enough to make you feel secure when browsing the web. But Black Friday happens to be the best time to bag the most security features for your bucks.

According to the FBI's April report, Americans lost a record $20.9 billion in online scams in 2025 alone — a 26% jump from the previous year. UK data also shows a rise of 11% in fraud, for an estimated 4.5 million incidents.

Such a steep rise in online scams, alongside a global 13% quarterly jump in data breaches this year, means that your online defenses have to be diversified. That's exactly why more and more VPN providers have begun offering a broader security suite to protect you against multiple threats.

There are some great time-limited Black Friday VPN deals around, but these four are the ones that actually deserve your attention if you are looking for a more complete digital protection plan.

Best Black Friday feature-packed VPN deals:

Lowest price this year 1. Surfshark One: Get Surfshark suite at its lowest price of the year

Was: $2.79/month

Now: $61.83 for 27 months ($2.29/month)



Surfshark's Black Friday deal gives you the opportunity to save big on both the Surfshark Starter and Surfshark One plan. The latter is certainly the most feature-packed option, as for the equivalent of $2.29/month (billed at $61.83 upfront for 27 months of protection), you'll also get:



🌍 VPN servers across 100 countries

🕵️ Alternative ID

🦠 Antivirus

⛔ Scam protection

🚨 Data breach alert



Everything is backed by a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Top pick 2. NordVPN Complete: New and improved Black Friday deal

Was: $4.49/month

Now: $107.73 for 27 months ($3.99/month) While it isn't exactly NordVPN's lowest price you can get this Black Friday, NordVPN's Complete is definitely the option that gets you the most value for your money. For the equivalent of $3.99 a month, you'll get 27 months of instant access to the company's next-gen antivirus tool to help you defend yourself from the ever-complicated threat of online scams. This means that, on top of a secure and fast VPN, you'll have: 🌍 VPN servers across 140+ countries

🕵️ Scam and spam protection

📩 Phishing detection

🦠 Malware defense

⛔ Ad and tracker blocking Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Try for $1! 3. Proton Unlimited: Get one month for $1 or 50% OFF

Was: $12.99/month

Now: $77.88 for 12 months ($6.49/month) Proton Unlimited grants you premium access to the full Proton ecosystem and is currently running two Black Friday deals, depending on how long you want to commit: 1-month welcome offer: You get Proton Unlimited for just $1 for your first month over Black Friday. Since this is on its 1-month plan, you can cancel anytime. But renewal rises to $12.99 a month. 1-year at half the price: If you're ready to commit for 12 months of protection, you can save 50% and get Proton's top subscription for the equivalent of $6.49 a month instead of $12.99. No matter which option you choose, you'll get: 📩 Unlimited access to encrypted email

🌍 VPN servers in 140+ countries

🗃️ Premium access to password manager

🌐 500 GB of online drive

💼 Secure calendar, docs, sheets, and more



The plan is covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

4. FastestVPN: Lifetime VPN and password manager

Was: $40

Now: $27 for life! FastestVPN’s exclusive deal for TechRadar readers is its cheapest ever. A one-off $27 payment gets you lifetime VPN protection on up to 10 devices at once, plus lifetime access to its family password manager (normally only included for two years).



🌍 VPN servers across 49 countries

🗃️ Lifetime access to password manager



Just use the code FUTUREBF2026 at checkout. Without this code, you'll be paying $40.

How to choose

With all four deals offering more than just a virtual private network (VPN), the right choice comes down to which extra tools you actually need.

Choose Surfshark One if you want a complete security suite on a budget. For a little more than $2 a month, you'll get unlimited VPN simultaneous connections alongside antivirus, data breach alerts, scam protection, and Alternative ID. Especially good for households and families.

NordVPN Complete is the best option if you want some serious weapons against online scams. Its next-gen antivirus tool has been consistently ranking among the top performers in independent anti-phishing blocking audits throughout this year. And the company keeps adding new scam protection tools, too.

Proton Unlimited is definitely the plan you need if de-Googling your digital life is among your 2027 resolutions — that, supposing you can look past the company's recent controversy.

Sure, the FastestVPN deal isn't exactly offering a real security suite. Yet, if getting a capable and reliable VPN alongside access to a premium password manager for less than $30 for life isn't a bargain, I don't know what it is.