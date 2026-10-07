Amazon Prime Day, of course, means discounts on various Kindles, but they’re not the only ereaders that are going cheap — you can also get a tiny Xteink X4 Pro, X4 Classic, or X3 at a reduced price.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

These ereaders each have screens of between 3.7 and 4.3 inches, so they’re truly tiny compared to the 6-inch+ Amazon Kindle options. But while you might think you want a book-sized ereader, there’s something to be said for a smaller size — and the temptingly low prices that go with it; the Xteink X3, for example, costs just $58.65 / £62.25 (down from $69 / £79).

In fact, I’m a full-on convert, with my Kindle Colorsoft collecting dust while I read on smaller devices. I’ll explain why below, but first, here’s a look at the current Xteink deals:

Today's best Xteink deals in the US

Today's best Xteink deals in the UK

Why I love Xteinks, and which I’d buy

The Xteink X4 Classic (Image credit: Xteink)

I’m the proud owner of an Xteink X4 Pro, and I’ve written before about my love of this device, but if anything, the more I use it, the more I like it. At just 72g, it’s so light as to feel like almost nothing at all in your hand, so you won’t feel like you’re getting a workout if you hold it up for an extended reading session.

It’s also tiny (111 x 69 x 5.95mm), so you can easily slip it into a small pocket — or, thanks to its magnetic back, attach it to the rear of your phone, giving you a second screen there to read ebooks on.

Either way, that makes it easy to carry with you everywhere, and I’ve found that means I get a lot more reading done.

The Xteink X3 (Image credit: Xteink)

All that, coupled with impressive battery life and key ereader features like a front light, makes this a device that’s never far from me.

And sure, it is harder to get books onto the Xteink X4 Pro than a Kindle, as you have to sideload them, but that’s my only major complaint with it.

Since buying the Xteink X4 Pro, the Xteink X4 Classic has launched, which has the same 4.3-inch screen, but it’s not a touchscreen, which it is on the Pro, and there’s no front light. Those compromises make it a less appealing device to me — and yes, it’s cheaper, but by ereader standards, none of these models are particularly expensive.

So, my pick would still be the Xteink X4 Pro — or the even smaller 3.7-inch Xteink X3, which also lacks a touchscreen and a light, but could appeal if you want the tiniest ereader possible.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK