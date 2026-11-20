If you want a sharper work screen that also charges your laptop, the Dell 27 Plus 4K USB-C monitor (S2725QC) is $249.99 at Best Buy.

● Best for: Laptop users and home office workers who want a sharp 4K screen and a one-cable desk setup

● The deal: The Dell 27 Plus 4K USB-C Monitor (S2725QC) is $299.99 (was $369.99) at Best Buy

Why we like it: A 27-inch 4K IPS

Save $128 Dell 27 Plus 4K USB-C Monitor: was $369.99 now $241.99 at Best Buy A 27-inch IPS panel at 3840 x 2160 with a 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, and 99% sRGB coverage. A single USB-C port carries video, data, and power to a connected laptop, and there's a USB hub, HDMI, and built-in speakers. This Best Buy listing is the Ash White finish.

Why we recommend it

Dell's Plus line sits just above its entry-level monitors, and the S2725QC adds the USB-C hub that the cheaper S2725QS lacks. In its Dell S2725QC review, RTINGS found the screen consistently bright and rated it well for office work and editing. The 120Hz refresh rate also makes scrolling and everyday work feel smoother than the 60Hz panels common at this price. We haven't reviewed it at TechRadar.

Price Context & Historical Value

This monitor launched at around $350, and we've seen it as low as $279.99 at Best Buy in June, so $249.99 is a record low. Note that $369.99 is Best Buy's comparable value, not a recent selling price.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Dell S2725QC if...

you want one cable to connect and charge your laptop, you spend most of the day with documents, spreadsheets, and photos, or you want 4K sharpness with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

❌ Skip the Dell S2725QC if...

you play fast competitive games where 144Hz or more matters, you need a rock-solid stand (testers found it wobbles), or you'd rather wait in case it drops back to its $279.99 low during Black Friday.