We put the Geekom A5 through our full benchmark suite against a comparable mini PC from GMKTec, testing office workloads, general performance, and thermals over several hours of continuous use.

Throughout our test, it held up well for the price, and now the Geekom A5 mini PC is down to $449 (was $549) at Amazon.

It's built around an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with 16GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable to 64GB), a 1TB NVMe SSD, dual HDMI outputs for multi-monitor setups, and a 2.5GbE LAN port for faster wired networking than most mini PCs in this range offer.

Save $100.01 Geekom A5 mini PC: was $549 now $448.99 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 5 7430U | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD This Windows 11 Pro mini PC comes equipped with a Ryzen 5 7430U (6-core/12-thread) processor with Radeon integrated graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM you can expand to 64GB, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Connectivity includes dual HDMI 2.0 outputs, 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an SD card reader.

Why we recommend it

In our testing for our review, the A5 held up well against a similarly specced GMKTec NucBox using an even more powerful chip, trading wins depending on the benchmark.

For typical office use, web browsing, and everyday productivity, it ran smoothly without ever getting loud, even during extended stretches of continuous use.

What stood out most was how easy the A5 is to open up and upgrade. Four screws release the base, giving full access to the RAM and storage.

While the second M.2 slot is a smaller 2242 size rather than the more common 2280, the overall upgrade path is more accessible than a lot of mini PCs at this price.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $100.01 discount off $549 is about 18 percent, and this configuration also doubles the storage compared to the unit we tested (1TB versus 512GB), so the effective value is better than the percentage discount alone suggests.

For a Ryzen 5-based mini PC with this much storage, $448.99 is a competitive price against similarly specced options from GMKTec and Beelink.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom A5 if...

You want a small desktop for everyday office work, web browsing, and general productivity; you need a mini PC with easy internal access for future upgrades; or you want dual monitor support without buying a discrete GPU.

❌ Skip the Geekom A5 if...

You need USB4 or Thunderbolt for high-speed external storage, you're running demanding creative software or 3D rendering, or you want the fastest possible mini PC regardless of price.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This isn't a system built for demanding creative work or gaming; the Radeon Vega graphics are fine for office tasks and video playback but won't handle 3D rendering or modern games well. There's no USB4 or Thunderbolt, and the second M.2 slot's smaller 2242 size limits some upgrade options, along with a SATA ribbon cable connection that we found easy to disturb when working inside the case.