Gunnar Riot premium computer glasses are built to reduce eye-strain during long workdays — and you can grab them for $40 with this coupon code
They offer blue-light filtering, anti-glare lenses, and a wide fit, plus deals on Fallout, Cyberpunk 2077, and Tomb Raider editions
If your working day, like mine, means spending long hours staring at a monitor, you'll be interested in Gunnar's Riot glasses that combine tinted blue-light-filtering lenses with anti-reflective treatment designed to cut glare.
Tick the 20% off coupon box on the page and you can grab the Gunnar Riot glasses for $40 (was $50) at Amazon.
The lightweight 26g frame means they won't become a burden during long work sessions, and the wide lenses and headset-friendly design mean you can keep wearing them when it's time to chill out and switch to playing games.
The Riot has 58mm lenses, a 16mm bridge and 143mm temples, with Gunnar describing the overall fit as wide. The lenses combine blue-light filtering with anti-reflective treatment on both sides and an external hard coating designed to resist scratches. For the full discount, tick the coupon box.
Why we recommend it
Gunnar Riot premium computer glasses are designed to make staring at a computer screen for long hours at a time far more comfortable.
They're lightweight and you can put them on at the start of the working day and potentially keep wearing them when you switch from work to gaming.
The combination of anti-reflective treatment, blue-light filtering and scratch-resistant coating means the lenses have more to offer than just their distinctive amber tint.
Customer reviews on Amazon are positive about comfort and reducing eye strain, although opinions on fit, clarity and build quality are inevitably mixed.
Also consider
Officially licensed Fallout x Gunnar Brotherhood of Steel glasses combine a weathered gunmetal aviator frame with Amber Max lenses, spring hinges, blue-light filtering and distinctive Brotherhood detailing. Tick the coupon code box to get the full saving.
Officially licensed Cyberpunk 2077 x Gunnar Dex glasses feature an oversized futuristic shield design, durable magnesium-aluminum construction, blue-light-filtering lenses, anti-reflective coating, and exclusive Cyberpunk accessories. Tick the coupon code box to get the full saving.
Officially licensed Tomb Raider x Gunnar Croft glasses celebrate Lara Croft’s 30th anniversary with round blue-light-filtering lenses, flexible spring hinges, anti-glare coating, and a collectible Dagger of Xian pin. Tick the coupon code box to get the full saving.
Price context & historical value
$49.99 isn't expensive, but the 20% coupon discount on the product page brings the actual price you pay down to $39.99. That isn't the cheapest the glasses have ever been, but it's only around $2-$3 dollars more than the lowest we've ever seen them at Amazon, making this a great offer.
Make sure you tick the coupon when buying and check that the discount has been applied at checkout.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Gunnar Riot glasses if...
You spend most of your working day looking at monitors and want glasses designed to make prolonged screen viewing more comfortable. The lightweight construction should suit long working sessions, and the wide viewing area and headset compatibility will add appeal for gamers.
They're definitely worth considering at the discounted price of $39.99.
❌ Skip the Gunnar Riot glasses if...
You do color-sensitive work such as photo or video editing. The tinted lenses alter what you see, which isn't ideal when you need accurate colors, although you can obviously just remove them for that kind of work.
You also shouldn't buy them expecting blue-light filtering to provide proven protection against eye disease or screen-related damage either. The anti-glare properties and potential viewing comfort are better reasons to consider them.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
Gunnar makes some substantial claims about the health benefits of its glasses, but I'd be wary of treating blue-light filtering as a medically proven reason to buy them.
Think of the Riot primarily as screen glasses with tinted, anti-reflective lenses that you may find more comfortable during long sessions. Whether that's worth $39.99 will ultimately depend on how much time you spend staring at a monitor.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.