If your working day, like mine, means spending long hours staring at a monitor, you'll be interested in Gunnar's Riot glasses that combine tinted blue-light-filtering lenses with anti-reflective treatment designed to cut glare.

Tick the 20% off coupon box on the page and you can grab the Gunnar Riot glasses for $40 (was $50) at Amazon.

The lightweight 26g frame means they won't become a burden during long work sessions, and the wide lenses and headset-friendly design mean you can keep wearing them when it's time to chill out and switch to playing games.

Save 20% Gunnar Premium Computer and Gaming Glasses: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The Riot has 58mm lenses, a 16mm bridge and 143mm temples, with Gunnar describing the overall fit as wide. The lenses combine blue-light filtering with anti-reflective treatment on both sides and an external hard coating designed to resist scratches. For the full discount, tick the coupon box.

Why we recommend it

Gunnar Riot premium computer glasses are designed to make staring at a computer screen for long hours at a time far more comfortable.

They're lightweight and you can put them on at the start of the working day and potentially keep wearing them when you switch from work to gaming.

The combination of anti-reflective treatment, blue-light filtering and scratch-resistant coating means the lenses have more to offer than just their distinctive amber tint.

Customer reviews on Amazon are positive about comfort and reducing eye strain, although opinions on fit, clarity and build quality are inevitably mixed.

Also consider

Price context & historical value

$49.99 isn't expensive, but the 20% coupon discount on the product page brings the actual price you pay down to $39.99. That isn't the cheapest the glasses have ever been, but it's only around $2-$3 dollars more than the lowest we've ever seen them at Amazon, making this a great offer.

Make sure you tick the coupon when buying and check that the discount has been applied at checkout.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Gunnar Riot glasses if...

You spend most of your working day looking at monitors and want glasses designed to make prolonged screen viewing more comfortable. The lightweight construction should suit long working sessions, and the wide viewing area and headset compatibility will add appeal for gamers.

They're definitely worth considering at the discounted price of $39.99.

❌ Skip the Gunnar Riot glasses if...

You do color-sensitive work such as photo or video editing. The tinted lenses alter what you see, which isn't ideal when you need accurate colors, although you can obviously just remove them for that kind of work.

You also shouldn't buy them expecting blue-light filtering to provide proven protection against eye disease or screen-related damage either. The anti-glare properties and potential viewing comfort are better reasons to consider them.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Gunnar makes some substantial claims about the health benefits of its glasses, but I'd be wary of treating blue-light filtering as a medically proven reason to buy them.

Think of the Riot primarily as screen glasses with tinted, anti-reflective lenses that you may find more comfortable during long sessions. Whether that's worth $39.99 will ultimately depend on how much time you spend staring at a monitor.