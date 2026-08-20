AI can answer, but can it lead?

Every major technological shift has required humans to assess where their value lies.

Computers reduced our reliance on memory, calculators changed the way we approached arithmetic and, today, AI is transforming how we research, analyze and create content. AI is also influencing how leaders communicate.

When Mark Zuckerberg experimented with AI avatars and Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski used an AI-generated version of himself to present the company's earnings, both instances sparked an important debate.

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As AI becomes increasingly capable of replicating our words, voices and our appearance, are we ever going to automate leadership itself?

Julia Lecocq Social Links Navigation SVP and UK Country Manager, AlphaSense

When used thoughtfully, AI has enormous potential to remove repetitive work, surface valuable insights and give leaders more time to focus on strategic decision making.

Yet, as the technology becomes increasingly capable of producing polished communications and replicating human personas, organizations need to ask a more fundamental question: which aspects of leadership are uniquely human and should remain as such?

Trust can’t be generated

Leaders have the power to shape careers, make decisions that affect livelihoods and set the direction of an organization, meaning trust is fundamental to effective leadership.

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The 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer found that employees trust "my CEO" significantly more than CEOs in general. That distinction is important because it shows trust is not automatically granted by a leadership title, but earned through consistent, authentic interactions.

During periods of uncertainty, employees are not simply listening to what their leaders say, but how they say it. If people are receiving communications or direction from AI, they will feel like a cog in a wheel, reflecting a timeless Maya Angelou quote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Confidence, empathy, vulnerability and conviction are communicated through countless subtle signals that extend well beyond a polished speech. Pausing before answering a difficult question, acknowledging uncertainty or responding honestly to employee concerns often carry far more weight than a perfectly scripted presentation. These intuition-led moments demonstrate humanity rather than performance.

For leaders who lean on AI to generate meeting agendas, draft speeches and craft thought leadership content, the authentic, human-first details will only become more valuable.

Rather than diminishing the importance of leadership communication, AI may raise the standard by making authenticity the defining characteristic of effective leaders, giving leaders more time to focus on these people-driven moments rather than the tedious, administrative tasks.

As routine communication becomes easier to automate, the conversations that genuinely require a leader's presence will become even more significant.

Cross-border communication is more than translation

Leadership communication is significantly more complex when organizations operate across multiple countries, cultures and markets. Employees, customers and investors all bring different expectations, communication styles and social norms to the table, meaning a message designed to reassure one audience may be interpreted very differently by another.

This challenge has become more prominent as hybrid working has accelerated, with over half of employees worldwide working in hybrid environments and collaborating across borders.

While AI is already exceptionally good at translating language, translation is not complete without context. Effective leadership depends on understanding context, sentiment and intent, recognizing when to adapt a message, when greater transparency is needed and when listening is more important than speaking. These decisions are rooted in emotional intelligence, cultural awareness and lived experience rather than algorithms.

This is where AI should be viewed as an enabler rather than a replacement. It can help leaders analyze sentiment, identify emerging themes and prepare communications informed by a much broader range of information than any individual could process alone. Ultimately, however, ensuring those messages resonate with the people receiving them remains a human responsibility.

Future leaders need human mentors

The most effective leaders rely on experience and relationships to hone their skills above all else. Early-career professionals learn by observing experienced colleagues, receiving constructive feedback, navigating challenging conversations and gradually taking on greater responsibility. These everyday experiences develop judgement, resilience and communication skills long before someone reaches a leadership position.

As AI automates more of the work traditionally undertaken by junior employees, organizations should also consider what opportunities for development may be lost. If AI begins drafting every script, summarizing every meeting or even providing performance feedback, younger employees risk missing many of the mentoring moments that have historically shaped how people develop into leaders.

Rather than relying on technology to fill those gaps, businesses will need to become much more intentional about creating opportunities for coaching, feedback and real-world learning if they intend to develop the next generation of leadership talent.

The human advantage

Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly transform the way leaders communicate but it should not redefine it. Instead, embrace the technology where it has proven to be most effective: removing administrative burdens and informing decisions, giving leaders more time to engage with people, exercise judgement and build trust.

If emerging technologies, such as AI avatars, begin to replace leaders in the moments that matter most, organizations risk undermining the very trust that effective leadership depends on. AI cannot replace the authenticity that employees look for during moments of uncertainty.

The conversations that earn real trust will always be most meaningful when there is a human on both ends.

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