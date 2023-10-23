Best content calendar software of 2023

A content calendar serves as a strategic tool that maps out when and what type of content will be produced and shared across different marketing platforms. It acts as a scheduling and planning guide, helping content creators, marketers, and businesses maintain a structured approach to their content creation and distribution efforts. By offering a well-organized framework, content calendars streamline the content production process, boost consistency in messaging, and enable businesses to effectively engage with their target audience, making it a valuable asset for anyone involved in content marketing and social media management.

Best overall

(Image credit: Sprout Social)

1. Sprout Social Best content calendar software Our expert review: Specifications Free plan: No Trial: 30 days Price: From $249 per month Support: Live chat, phone support, ticket support, webinars Today's Best Deals Check Amazon VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + Easy to navigate interface + User-friendly publishing calendar + Robust reporting + Competitive analysis features Reasons to avoid - Support can be slow - Lack of native support for some social networks

Sprout Social's Social Media Calendar is a powerful tool designed to streamline social media planning, scheduling, and collaboration for businesses and social media teams.

Instead of managing content manually through spreadsheets, Sprout Social offers a centralized platform where you can visualize and plan posts across various social networks and profiles, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube , and Google My Business.

The optimal Send Times feature helps you determine the best times to post for each unique profile on specific days, increasing the chances of engagement . It shows optimal posting times at the point of scheduling, making it easier to plan your content strategically.

The calendar allows you to keep track of important events, campaigns, and holidays. You can plan and schedule each post, reducing the stress of last-minute publishing. Additionally, you can add internal notes to collaborate with your team, helping plan content and even e-mail for campaigns, events, and holidays effectively.

Sprout Social's "Find Content" feature helps you discover timely and engaging content to share. You can search and sort content by categories to quickly find relevant posts that fit into your scheduling gaps. Content teams can export their content calendar in a visually appealing format, making it easy to share with stakeholders, clients, or team members who need a clear overview of the content schedule.

Sprout Social offers a simple and easy-to-use platform that allows you to schedule content in advance so you can focus on creation. You can also edit social images directly from the platform and share posts over multiple platforms with a single click.

Sprout Social offers various support options, including live chat, phone support, ticket support, and a two-hour first reply time from the support team on the premium plans, along with pre-recorded webinars.

Competitors

Hootsuite: Offers a cheaper alternative, with their Professional plan at $99 per month. It allows for 1 user and up to 10 social accounts.

Buffer: Even simpler to use and has fewer bells and whistles than Sprout Social.

Post planner: It has a library of over 1 million royalty-free images and videos, and it offers a variety of tools to help users create and curate engaging content.

Sprout Social has a wide range of features, including content scheduling, social listening and analytics, team collaboration, and customer relationship management. It is a good option for businesses of all sizes, but it is especially useful for businesses that manage multiple social media accounts and need a tool to help them streamline their social media marketing efforts.

Best automatic

(Image credit: Buffer)

2. Buffer Best for automatic scheduling software Our expert review: Specifications Free plan: Yes Trial: Free 14-day trial Price: From $6 per month Support: Ticket system, a knowledge base, Discord, Twitter and Facebook chat Today's Best Deals Check Amazon VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + More comprehensive view of content schedule + Integration with Buffer's mobile apps + User feedback Reasons to avoid - No in-depth analytics or engagement insights

Buffer recently introduced a new social media calendar, providing users with enhanced visibility of their content schedule. This updated calendar comes with a fresh design and is now available even on Buffer's free plan.

The new calendar is integrated into the Buffer publishing dashboard, making it easily accessible. You can switch between a weekly and monthly view to plan your content effectively.

In the weekly view, you can see key details of each scheduled post for the week. This includes the social media channel it's scheduled for, a preview of the text, and a thumbnail of the associated image.

The monthly view shows you a higher-level snapshot of the entire month, complete with timestamps for every scheduled post. This view helps you identify gaps in your content strategy. You can choose which social media channels are displayed in the calendar using the Channels dropdown. This customization ensures that users focus on the channels most relevant to their marketing goals .

The new calendar is integrated into Buffer's iOS and Android apps, allowing you to stay in sync with your content schedule and add content while on the go.

Buffer has indicated that more features and improvements are in the pipeline for the new calendar. Some of the ideas include the ability to rearrange posts by clicking on a timeslot and dragging and dropping. Creating posts directly feature will enable you to create posts by clicking on a timeslot, along with the option to view and filter content by campaigns.

Buffer is designed to be intuitive and easy to use. The features are logically organized, and it is easy to figure out how to do things without having to read instructions.

Customer support is available through a ticket system, and a knowledge base.

Competitors

Hootsuite: Hootsuite helps you track social trends easily, while Buffer monitors RSS feeds.

Brandwatch: Better suited for large businesses that need to track their brand reputation, identify emerging trends, and measure the impact of their marketing campaigns.

Post Planner: Better suited for individuals, especially due to lower prices.

The new calendar provides users with a more comprehensive view of their content schedule, helping them plan effectively. The integration with Buffer's mobile apps allows users to manage their content on the go. Buffer is actively seeking user feedback and has plans to further enhance the calendar's capabilities. While the calendar offers visibility into scheduled posts, it does not provide in-depth analytics or engagement insights.

Best competitive

(Image credit: Brandwatch )

3. Brandwatch social media management Best for competitive market insights Specifications Free plan: No Trial: Free trial available Support: Ticket system Today's Best Deals VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + Provides deep insights into audience behaviour + Offers support for various media types. + Facilitates collaboration through roles and permissions Reasons to avoid - Too expensive for small businesses - Vast array of features too confusing for beginners

Brandwatch's content calendar is your command center for social media scheduling. You can view, edit, and post content directly from this calendar. For example, you can plan a series of Instagram posts for a product launch and set specific dates for each post.

With Campaign Planner, you can create and execute campaigns by mapping out your campaign objectives and content strategy. Collaborate with team members to ensure everyone is aligned. For instance, if you're running a holiday-themed campaign, you can plan and coordinate festive content well in advance. You can add images, videos, or even Instagram Stories to your content calendar entries. For instance, when planning a product announcement, you can attach high-quality product videos to your posts for maximum impact.

The Content Pool is like your organized media library . You can store all your media assets here and easily access them when planning posts. For example, if you regularly use branded images in your social media content, you can keep them in the Content Pool for quick retrieval in your content calendar.

In your inbox, you can create custom feeds for different topics or audience segments. If you're managing social media for a fashion brand, you can set up feeds for customer inquiries, influencer mentions, and product reviews. This ensures you don't miss important interactions while planning your content.

Brandwatch simplifies ad management by allowing you to promote posts directly through Facebook and Instagram . You can select target audiences, set ad durations, and track ROI—all within the same platform you use for your content calendar. For instance, when scheduling a post about a limited-time offer, you can boost its reach with targeted advertising.

The integration of social listening means you can monitor the performance and impact of your scheduled content in real time. For instance, if you've scheduled a post about a new product launch, you can use social listening to track customer sentiment and reactions as the campaign unfolds, allowing you to make real-time adjustments to your content calendar.

Brandwatch has easy-to-use dashboards and a highly programmable setup with a user-friendly user interface, to simplify the process of scheduling and posting content.

Support availability and response times based on the purchased Services. Response times vary depending on the package, with options ranging from up to 24 hours to as quick as best effort within 10 minutes for Enterprise packages.

Competitors

Agorapulse: An excellent social media management and CRM tool, better choice for businesses on a budget.

Buffer: Buffer provides a much cheaper alternative, with even a completely free plan that includes Planning & publishing tools, a landing page builder, and an AI Assistant.

Sprout Social: Sprout Social is generally easier to use than Brandwatch, and is less expensive. Perfect for beginners.

Although a pricy option, Brandwatch offers a comprehensive set of features, including content calendar and campaign planning, versatile media support, customizable inbox, and robust social listening making it a valuable tool for mid to large-sized businesses seeking to manage and optimize their social media strategies effectively.

Best organized

(Image credit: Hootsuite)

4. Hootsuite Best for organized content calendar software Our expert review: Specifications Free plan: No Trial: Free 30-day trial Price: From $99 per month Support: Chat, email, and social media channels Today's Best Deals Check Amazon VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + User friendly + Aggregates data for increased interaction + The mobile site is easy to use Reasons to avoid - Overwhelming for beginners - Limited customer service

Hootsuite offers a comprehensive social media calendar and planner, making it easy for users to create, schedule, and publish content across multiple platforms.

Hootsuite's publishing platform provides insights on the optimal times to post for maximum engagement. This feature helps you schedule content to go live at the most effective times, even if you are not available in real time.

Its OwlyWriter AI assists busy social media professionals by generating captivating captions and post ideas with a simple prompt. This feature helps you overcome creative blocks and maintain a consistent posting schedule.

Hootsuite offers a straightforward approval process, allowing team members to review and approve posts, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring readiness for publication.

With a bulk social media scheduler, you can plan and schedule hundreds of posts in advance. This time-saving feature ensures that content is published at the ideal times based on the target audience. To efficiently plan campaigns and real-time collaboration, you can easily identify and fill gaps in their content calendar by viewing published and scheduled content in the calendar or list format.

Hootsuite even provides a hashtag generator to assist users in selecting the most relevant hashtags for their posts, increasing the chances of reaching the right audience and potentially going viral.

Hootsuite's "Hootbio" feature allows users to create and manage a customizable link in their bio page within the same platform they use for all their social media tasks. This makes it easier to drive traffic from social profiles to websites or product pages.

Users have access to Canva templates in the Hootsuite Composer window, to further simplify the process of creating visually appealing content. There’s even integrated Grammarly for advanced spelling, grammar, and tone suggestions, ensuring typo-free captions.

Hootsuite is a powerful social media management tool that is easy to use once you have learned the basics.

Hootsuite offers a variety of support options including a help center, blog, academy, webinars, live product training, system status check, and contact options such as chat, email, and social media for different plan levels.

Competitors

Brandwatch: For those needing consistent customer support, Brandwatch is available 24/7, whereas Hootsuite only offers support from Monday to Friday. Brandwatch is better than Hootsuite for social listening and analytics. It offers more comprehensive features, such as real-time social listening, brand sentiment analysis, competitive benchmarking, influencer identification, and campaign reporting.

Buffer: Buffer has a sleek, minimalist dashboard providing details of all the scheduled posts, compared to Hootsuite’s feature-rich user interface.

Hootsuite serves as an all-in-one tool for social media professionals looking to grow their online presence and engage their audience effectively.

The platform's AI-powered content ideas, bulk scheduling capabilities, hashtag generator, and link-in bio integration all enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of social media marketing efforts.

Best simple

(Image credit: Post Planner)

5. Post planner Best for simple and intuitive content calendar software Specifications Free plan: No Trial: 7 days Price: From $3 per month Support: Email,chat Today's Best Deals VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + Excellent price + Simple enough for first-time users + A variety of content curation features Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t have brand tracking - Doesn’t have keyword tracking

Post Planner is a versatile social media management tool designed with small businesses in mind. Whether you're a marketer, entrepreneur , or small business owner, this web and mobile app can help streamline your social media campaigns with a primary focus on Facebook and Twitter. It's proved to be equally effective for managing other social media platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest .

Post Planner is renowned for its user-friendliness and offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to help you achieve five primary goals: connect, curate, compose, schedule, and analyze.

One of Post Planner's standout features is its content curation capabilities. The app provides access to a vast pool of insights and content trends from sources like:

- Over 60 million pages on Facebook.

- 200 million Twitter profiles.

- 2.5 million Reddit subreddits.

You can use this wealth of information to customize and create a curated stream of content from industry experts and competitors, helping you stay informed and engaged within your niche.

Post Planner simplifies social media management by allowing you to link all your social media accounts in one convenient tool. This means that all your data and content for various profiles are accessible within the app, streamlining your workflow and making it easy to manage multiple platforms.

You have the flexibility to choose and design various types of content, including images, videos, GIFs, status updates, and links. With these tools at your disposal, you can efficiently plan and create a month's worth of social media content in just a few hours.

Effortlessly manage your posting schedule with Post Planner's scheduling feature. The app calculates the optimal time slot for posting your content, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement. This is particularly valuable for international brands as it eliminates the challenges of dealing with different time zones. Your posts will appear at the exact time you choose, regardless of your audience's location.

Post Planner's real-time performance analytics dashboard is like a scoreboard for your social media posts. It shows you how well each post is doing, so you can see which ones are winning and which ones need improvement. This way, even if you're not a social media expert, you can easily figure out what's working and make your posts even better for more likes and followers.

Post Planner is incredibly user-friendly, even if you're not tech-savvy. Its intuitive design and straightforward features ensure a hassle-free experience for all users.

To get customer support you can send an e-mail, or use the chat option. They usually respond within an hour, during working hours.

Competitors

Sprout social: Offers phone support for immediate assistance.

Brandwatch: Can track social conversations in real time, allowing you to identify emerging trends and respond to customer feedback quickly. Post Planner does not offer real-time social listening.

Hootsuite: Stands out as a superior choice to Post Planner due to its extensive feature set, stronger analytics, and broader user base.

Post Planner is an excellent choice, with pricing starting at just $5 per month, it's an affordable option for small businesses looking to boost their social media game.

Its user-friendly interface, unified account management, content curation capabilities, streamlined content creation tools, optimal time slot calculations, and real-time performance analytics make it a valuable asset for businesses aiming to enhance their online presence.

Best managing

(Image credit: Agorapulse)

6. Agorapulse Best for storing and managing images and videos Our expert review: Specifications Free plan: Yes Trial: 30 days Price: From $49 per month Support: Email and chat support Today's Best Deals Check Amazon VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + Easy social media management + Simple platform + Makes it easy to track replies and feedback Reasons to avoid - Lack of post-editing features - Limited third-party integrations - Engagement platform can be difficult to use

With Agorapulse you can create a structured timeline by scheduling posts on specific dates and times. This feature helps maintain a consistent posting schedule, ensuring that your content is spread evenly across various social platforms.

Within the content calendar, the social publishing feature enables you to craft and schedule individual posts. You can create engaging content for different platforms, complete with captions, images, or videos. This is where you input the actual content pieces you want to share with your audience, making it a pivotal part of your content calendar strategy.

The content calendar can be used to optimize your social media campaigns. You can organize posts related to a specific campaign or theme in chronological order. This visual representation allows you to plan and execute campaigns effectively, ensuring that your content tells a coherent story over time.

As your content calendar fills up with scheduled posts, Agorapulse's reporting and dashboard features become invaluable. You can use them to track the performance of your scheduled content. By analyzing metrics like engagement rates, click-through rates, and reach, you gain insights into what type of content resonates with your audience. This data-driven approach informs your future content calendar decisions.

You can see which posts received the most likes, comments, shares, and other interactions. Understanding post-level analytics allows you to fine-tune your content calendar by emphasizing content types that generate the most engagement.

You can use Agorapulse to keep an eye on brand mentions and trending topics in your industry. By staying informed about relevant discussions, you can plan content that aligns with current trends or addresses customer inquiries.

Agorapulse is easy to use because it has a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, with all of the important features prominently displayed and easy to find.

Agorapulse provides e-mail and chat support, with priority and phone support for premium plans.

Competitors

Hootsuite: Offers phone support in addition to other options.

Buffer: Has a free account available

Post Planner: A significantly cheaper option, with just enough features for effective post-scheduling and campaign management.

Agorapulse is suitable for mid-sized agencies, mid-sized businesses, and some enterprise brands looking for robust social media management tools and features. Along with content scheduling, it offers a comprehensive social media management solution with features like a unified inbox, intuitive publishing, insightful analytics and social listening.

