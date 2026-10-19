How to watch Catfish Murders online — stream the true crime series for FREE

Watch Catfish Murders live on YouTube TV (free trial)

Use NordVPN to watch your YouTube when outside US

Airs on Oxygen on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 10pm ET

Catfish Murders is the newest true crime show from the Oxygen network. In today's world, we're more and more likely to meet that special someone online. The trouble is, you can never be sure exactly who that special someone is.

Catfish Murders tells the terrifying stories of what can happen if the peron you think you're meeting up with from the internet isn't who they seem...

Here's how to watch Catfish Murders online and on TV – from anywhere.

Watch Catfish Murders in the US (without cable)

In the US, you can watch Catfish Murders live on Oxygen on Sunday, October 18 at 10 pm ET. No cable? Stream Oxygen through YouTube TV , Sling or Fubo – some of our favorite cable replacement services. Can I watch Oxygen for free? Yes but only with a free trial – YouTube TV offers a free 21-day trial Outside the US? If you're currently traveling outside the States, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch your usual shows. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch Catfish Murders from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Catfish Murders but you're away from the US and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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Get NordVPN and stream Catfish Murders online now – from UK, Australia, Europe

Can you watch Catfish Murders Moms in the UK?

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Unfortunately, there is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for Catfish Murders in the UK.

If you're across the pond but dying to watch, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Snapped: Killer Moms in Canada?

(Image credit: Other)

Oxygen is not available in Canada, as it is a US-only network. That means that you won't be able to catch a linear broadcast or stream of Catfish Murders.

If you are traveling in Canada at the time of the broadcast, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. We use NordVPN (try for 30 days).

Can you watch Catfish Murders in Australia?

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There is no broadcast or streaming option for Catfish Murders in Australia.

Moving around or working Down Under? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. We use NordVPN (try for 30 days).

Catfish Murders Season 1 | Official Trailer🔥October 18🔥True Crime Documentary | Oxygen - YouTube Watch On

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