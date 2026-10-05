DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 is one of the top action cams we've ever tested - and easily one of the most popular for creators. This is a 4K handheld camera is small enough to carry almost anywhere, designed to give creators a more dedicated video setup without the bulk of conventional camera equipment.

• Best for: Travelers, vloggers, creators, and anyone who wants stabilized 4K video without carrying a full-size camera and separate gimbal.

• The deal: The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is now $395 (was $439) at Best Buy.

• Why it matters: We scored the Pocket 3 4.5 stars in our review, and it's easily one of our favorites, packed with features. A 1-inch CMOS sensor captures 4K video at up to 120fps, while three-axis mechanical stabilization keeps handheld footage steady. ActiveTrack 6.0, 10-bit color, and a rotating 2-inch OLED touchscreen add plenty of creative flexibility.

Today's best DJI Osmo Pocket 3 deal

Why we recommend it

In his 4.5-star review, our expert Paul called it an: "impressive camera that delivers amazing video quality and beautiful slow-motion scenes."

He added that "The introduction of a new 1-inch sensor is a game-changer for the Pocket line. It results in better image quality across both photo and video, with higher-resolution video capabilities in the slow-mo mode and greatly improved low-light capabilities."

The Pocket 3's combination of size, sensor, and mechanical stabilization makes it particularly appealing for travel, vlogging, and shooting while moving. Its three-axis gimbal physically stabilizes the camera, helping keep footage steady when you're walking, following a subject, or filming handheld.

The 1-inch CMOS sensor can record 4K footage at up to 120fps, while D-Log M and 10-bit color give you more flexibility when color grading footage afterwards.

Price context & historical value

At $395 rather than $439, you're saving $44, which works out to a cut of 10%. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Osmo Pocket 3, although it has previously been down to around $378 elsewhere.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best action cameras, and our advice on which DJI cameras to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera if...

You shoot travel videos, vlogs, family events, or other footage while moving and want something more purpose-built than a smartphone without resorting to a full-size camera setup.

❌ Skip the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera if...

Still photography is your main priority, or you simply need an inexpensive camera for occasional video. Much of the Pocket 3's appeal comes from features such as the gimbal, ActiveTrack, and high-frame-rate 4K recording.