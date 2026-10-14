If you vlog or create content, the Insta360 X5 is well worth a look. In our 5-star review, we called it "the best overall 360 camera currently on the market."

This "best-in-class 360 action camera" lets you shoot first and choose your angle later, with an invisible selfie stick effect and InstaFrame mode that hands you a ready-to-share flat video. An 8K resolution, dual 1/1.28-inch sensors, replaceable lenses, 4-mic wind guard, and rugged design round out the feature-set.

• Best for: Vloggers, travel creators and action shooters who want to reframe footage after the fact and never carry a selfie stick.

• The deal: The Insta360 X5 8K 360° camera is now $465 (was $550) at Amazon.

Today's top Insta360 X5 deal

Save $85 Insta360 X5: was $549.99 now $464.99 at Amazon The X5 shoots 8K at 30fps with two 1/1.28-inch sensors and a triple AI chip design, and it uses FlowState stabilization with 360° horizon lock instead of a gimbal. It has replaceable lenses, a four-mic array with a built-in wind guard, a 2.5-inch screen and a microSD slot.

Why we recommend it

Our Insta360 X5 review credits its larger sensors for better video, especially in low light, along with improved sound capture and easily replaceable lenses. For creators, the invisible selfie stick, auto-framing and wind guard are what make it work for vlogs, and 360° capture means you can recover shots you didn't line up properly.

During testing, we said: "Of the shooting modes on board, perhaps the two most notable are PureVideo, a new mode intended for night-time and low-light shooting that supports up to 8K 30fps quality, and InstaFrame, which captures two videos simultaneously: one flat ‘normal’ 1080p video for instant sharing, and another full 360 video for adding extra angles. It’s a good option for creators who want to ensure they don’t miss anything but also want a quick, usable video of the ‘main’ angle – although it's worth noting that it reduces maximum frame rate to 30fps, and removes HDR as an option."

Price Context & Historical Value

At $464.99, this is $85 (15%) off the $549.99 list price. Our review noted retailers listing it at $464.99 around the time of testing, so this is a good price rather than a new low. It hasn't dropped below this yet, and appears to be the general 'sale' price, making it a good buy right now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Insta360 X5 8K 360° camera if...

You vlog or create content and want 8K 360° footage, strong low-light video and the freedom to reframe shots later.

❌ Skip the Insta360 X5 8K 360° camera if...

You already own an X4, since our review found few changes to justify upgrading, you shoot long 8K clips, since battery life can drain quickly, or you just want a standard action camera with a flat image.