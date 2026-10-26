Microsoft Teams will soon use AI to warn you of sneaky phishing scams

Microsoft Teams is using AI to upgrade its threat detection skills

AI-powered tools will be used to analyze messages and spot phishing and other scams

New tool will roll out in November 2026 to all users

Microsoft Teams is looking to help keep users safe from phishing attacks and scams with new AI-powered security protections.

The update, set to roll out soon, will see the new protection use AI to spot phishing and social engineering scams in the latest security boost to Teams users.

In a new Microsoft 365 roadmap post, the company noted how the upgraded Teams detection process will now use AI-powered phishing detection will use contextual conversation data to identify phishing and suspicious behavior - particularly in higher-risk messaging scenarios such as external first-contact chats.

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"Microsoft Teams is introducing AI-powered, context-aware phishing detection to help identify phishing, social engineering, impersonation attempts, and deceptive intent," the company said in a Microsoft 365 Message Center update.

"The capability analyzes conversation context to identify suspicious behavior that may not include traditional indicators such as malicious links or files."

For even higher-stakes worries, the company notes that "additional protection may apply in certain regions or scenarios", hopefully keeping you safe from even the most devious threats.

The post doesn't explain exactly which AI platforms are being used to power the threat detection, but given the billions of messages and emails Microsoft systems process every year, it's fair to say the company has a solid base to run off.

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The update is listed as being in development, with a scheduled rollout date of November 2026, when it will be generally available to all Microsoft Teams users across the world.

IT admins will not need to take any action to enable the new feature, and while it will analyze conversation context to discover suspicious behavior, Microsoft says it will not retain customer data for further AI training or other uses.

"This capability is used only for security protection and not for productivity, summarization, advertising, user monitoring, or other non-security purposes," Microsoft said. "Customer message content is not retained by the detection system for model training or other secondary uses."

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