How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona: FREE Live Streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Champions League 2026/27

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Tuesday, October 13 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

FREE Stream: tabii (Turkey)

US stream: Paramount+ (watch for $1 with Walmart+ 30-day trial)

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your live stream

Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona live streams as the nine-from-nine Spanish champions look to silence the fiery Istanbul crowd at the notorious Ali Sami Yen Stadium and make it two wins from two games in the Champions League 2026/27.

Top of the Turkish Super Lig with five wins from seven games, Galatasaray have enjoyed a strong start to the season. The Lions enter the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa and manager Okan Buruk will be confident his talented attack of Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leao and Leroy Sane will cause Barca problems. However, it is at the back where there are concerns. They lost 4-0 to Mo Salah's Trabzonspor last month and suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in their European opener.

Barcelona have been electric this season. Hansi Flick has his side playing some scintillating football, with eight La Liga victories in a row, 34 goals scored and just seven conceded. On Matchday 1, Los Cules also walloped Feyenoord 5-1. With Raphinha, who has plundered 14 goals in eight games, not expected to recover from the thigh injury that kept him out of the Catalans' 3-0 victory over Getafe at the weekend, Gabriel Jesus should continue in the front three alongside Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon. They seek a perfect 10th victory of 2026/27.

Here's how to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona for FREE

You can stream Galatasaray vs Barcelona for free on public broadcaster TRT in Turkey and via the tabii streaming service.

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How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona live streams in the US

In the US, you can watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Galatasaray vs Barcelona is being broadcast on TNT Sports 2 and their streaming platform HBO Max.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Those visiting the UK from Turkey can explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access the free stream.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the Champions League.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Galatasaray vs Barcelona coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona live streams in Australia

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A Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Galatasaray vs Barcelona kick-off? Galatasaray vs Barcelona kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday, October 13, That's 6am AEDT, in Australia, in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14.

What is the Galatasaray vs Barcelona head-to-head? In eight previous meetings between the sides since their first fixture in 1993, Barcelona have won five games, there have been two draws, and Galatasaray have won just once.