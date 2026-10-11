Fans will be reunited with Ultron (left) and Vision (right) in the MCU's next TV show

It's Vision's time to shine. After playing a supporting role in myriad Marvel movies and TV shows, the superpowered synthezoid is finally set to star in his own project in VisionQuest.

Set around a year — in-universe, that is — after WandaVision, the Disney+ TV Original will reunite us with Vision (Paul Bettany), who's suffering from an identity crisis following the events of WandaVision's finale. Searching for meaning, he consults the A.I. programs in his programming for guidance and advice, including Ultron (James Spader), aka the villainous android last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Soon, though, Vision is forced to go on the run with Tommy Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), a mysterious individual who claims to be one of Vision's reincarnated twin sons, when nefarious forces come gunning for the highly-advanced tech that Vision possesses.

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With that somewhat lengthy story synopsis out of the way, we can move onto the real reason for you clicking on this article. That being: when will every episode of VisionQuest be released on one of the world's best streaming services?

Paul Bettany is joined by MCU newcomer Ruaridh Mollica in the final Marvel TV show of 2026 (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney+)

The penultimate Marvel Phase 6 TV series will arrive with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, October 14. That's a worldwide launch for the sci-fi comic book show, too, so viewers in North and South America won't be able to watch them earlier than everyone else.

As for when the other six chapters should be released, read on for more details:

VisionQuest episode 1 — Wednesday, October 14

— Wednesday, October 14 VisionQuest episode 2 — Wednesday, October 14

— Wednesday, October 14 VisionQuest episode 3 — Wednesday, October 21

— Wednesday, October 21 VisionQuest episode 4 — Wednesday, October 28

— Wednesday, October 28 VisionQuest episode 5 — Wednesday, November 4

— Wednesday, November 4 VisionQuest episode 6 — Wednesday, November 11

— Wednesday, November 11 VisionQuest episode 7 — Wednesday, November 18

— Wednesday, November 18 VisionQuest episode 8 — Wednesday, November 25

Why do I say "should" in the above paragraph? Marvel fansite Nexus Point News claims that episodes 3 and 4 will be released on the same date, i.e. October 21. The same is apparently true of episodes 5 and 6, which are rumored to debut together on October 28. Lastly, episodes 7 and 8 will supposedly launch separate to one another, meaning they'd come out November 4 and 11.

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Marvel hasn't officially commented on Nexus Point News' report, so I'll keep the above release schedule as it is for now. I'll update this section if the comic giant confirms what Nexus Point News has said, though.

What time can I watch VisionQuest?

We'll see human versions of AI programs F.R.I.D.A.Y, J.A.R.V.I.S, U, AND D.U.M-E in VisionQuest (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney+)

With VisionQuest due to air worldwide on October 14, I expect the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project's first two episodes to drop at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US and Canada. If they do, the remaining entries should do likewise.

Live elsewhere? Here's when new installments of VisionQuest are expected to premier in your time zone:

US — 12am PT / 3am ET

— 12am PT / 3am ET Canada — 12am PT / 3am ET

— 12am PT / 3am ET UK — 8am BST

— 8am BST India — 12:30pm IST

— 12:30pm IST Singapore — 3pm SGT

— 3pm SGT Australia — 5pm AEST

— 5pm AEST New Zealand — 7pm NZST

It's worth noting that the above times will change in the weeks ahead.

Take on our Vision-based Marvel quiz! Think you're a Marvel super-fan? See if you can get 100% on our tough VisionQuest quiz before the Paul Bettany TV show is released on Disney+!

Indeed, with the clocks going back in the northern hemisphere, as well as forward below the equator, some episodes will be released earlier or later than the aforementioned times. As and when they come into effect, I'll update this section.

For now, read up on everything we know so far about VisionQuest. Then, find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order if you're planning a Vision-specific re-watch before VisionQuest's arrival.

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