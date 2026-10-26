The shift to decision intelligence: Move beyond analytics to real time activation

UK organizations are already feeling AI's effect on the bottom line: a recent study found that 66% of UK enterprises are experiencing significant AI-driven productivity improvements, with leaders reporting that AI is freeing up time specifically for strategic decision-making, not just automating routine tasks.

That shift matters as, despite advances, analytics remained a retrospective or heavy human driven insight tool for long – reactive and slow to respond. With deterministic rule-based architecture, hard code, and static workflows. It worked well enough in predictable use-cases, but not in in dynamic, data-intensive scenarios.

Rajan Padmanabhan Social Links Navigation AVP, Unit Technology Officer for Data Analytics and AI at Infosys.

This is changing rapidly, as AI re-imagines traditional analytics into decision intelligence, and autonomous AI goes even further, making decisions, scenario planning, and activating context aware actions with limited or no human instruction based on autonomy dial. Where traditional automation executed predefined workflows, agentic AI systems working in squads analyze data from varied sources to make a chain of complex decisions.

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For instance, an AI underwriting agent typically estimates a prospective borrower’s creditworthiness, tweaks loan pricing, routes paperwork, alerts supervisors to compliance concerns. decisions once made by people, now made by systems working in squads.

The scale of the opportunity is significant. The decision intelligence market in Europe, estimated to be $4.35 billion in 2025, is steadily advancing towards a projected value of $20.61 billion by 2035. UK organizations could be well placed to capture a meaningful share of that value if they move deliberately.

Drawing the line between AI and human judgement

The central challenge for any organization adopting decision intelligence is not the technology itself, it's deciding who gets to decide what and when. Several organizations lack a formal mechanism for deciding the extent of autonomy they should allow their systems. This frequently leads to ad-hoc practices, without any limit’s enforcement or governance of autonomy.

The fix is to re-invent or re-imagine clear business decision flow rights into the system from the outset - what an agent may act on independently, and what it must escalate to a person. Going back to underwriting agent example, it can reasonably price a loan or route paperwork on its own, but if it flags a compliance concern or encounters an applicant whose profile falls outside its constraints data, that decision should stop with a human, not get resolved by the agent guessing its way through an edge case.

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The future enterprise is not about replacing human judgment but augmenting it through intelligent delegation. Enterprise Decision Intelligence systems, fueled by domain aware foundational models and machine-consumable context, can autonomously handle high-volume, full explainability, data-intensive decisions across supply chains, customer operations, pricing, and activation ecosystems.

Human expertise, meanwhile, remains indispensable for governance, ethical oversight, exception handling, and decisions where business context outweighs algorithmic certainty.

Profound potential, profound risks

The potential benefits are substantial. For instance, when beauty and fragrance retailers have implemented an AI decision engine that determined the right time and proposition for engaging each customer, it earned a double-digit ROI through strategic AI collaboration.

However, AI-based decision intelligence systems come with concerns such as cybersecurity risk, compliance failure, lack of transparency and accountability, and occasionally, improper outcomes.

Even the entry cost, especially when agentic AI is involved, can be quite high and can be optimized through enterprise intelligence foundation models. Above all, full implementation needs to be iterative, involving not only a technology upgrade, but also operating model changes, deep integrations, specialized talent, and a robust ethical and governance framework to build transparency, accountability, and trust in these systems.

As organizations build experience and confidence, they will be able to progressively transition from reactive analytics to proactive decision intelligence. The ones that get the human-AI division of labor right first, not just the ones that move fastest, will be the ones that capture the advantage.

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