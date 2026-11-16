With just days to go before the GTA 6 release, a lot of PS5 owners will be thinking the same thing: it's time to take advantage of Black Friday deals to upgrade your PS5 controller, headset or earbuds to make the most of your GTA 6 day, weekend or week off.

• See all today's best Black Friday deals

Black Friday isn't here yet but many Black Friday deals are already live, and there are some serious savings — especially on more premium products. Interestingly, some deals have started in one country but not others, so we've seen good UK deals on the likes of SteelSeries headsets but similar deals haven't gone live in the US yet; similarly we've seen good SSD deals in the US that haven't made it to the UK so far. We'd expect that to change soon.

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, the first place to go is the PlayStation Store. It has lots of Black Friday PS5 deals, and subscribers get an additional 5% off. In many cases that means the Sony Black Friday deal is cheaper than retailers' Black Friday deals, if only by a little.

Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals - US deals

Save 27% Sony DualSense controller in Midnight Black: was $74.99 now $54.99 at Amazon 27% off is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's now available in a dizzying range of colors, but the black and white ones are usually the cheapest Black Friday DualSense deals. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Sony INZONE buds: was $239.99 now $158 at Amazon Sony's gaming earbuds are a great price this Black Friday — Amazon's taken a generous 38% off the list price. Sony knows what it's doing when it comes to headphones and earbuds so it's no surprise that these are among the best gaming buds around. We gave them four out of five stars in our INZONE Buds review. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals - UK deals

Save 31% Sony DualSense Wireless Controller: was £64.99 now £44.99 at PlayStation Direct US Some homes have PlayStation controllers that remain pristine for years and years. Other homes have GTA-addicted teens destroying DualSenses in a matter of months. If, like me, you live in the latter, this is a great price for your latest replacement. The quoted price is for the white model and there's an extra 5% off for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Razer Raiju V3 Pro Wireless Controller: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is a truly talented wireless controller, garnering 4 out of 5 stars in our review. In addition to being one of the first PS5 controllers with anti-drift sticks "Razer’s bespoke mouse click tech for its triggers, bumpers and remappable buttons return here, too, and feel as luxurious as ever." Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Razer BlackShark V3 Wireless Headset: was £149.99 now £89.99 at Amazon Five stars. That's all you really need to know about Razer's great gaming headset. But if you want to know more our review goes into detail about its "crystal clear gaming audio and an equally exceptional microphone". At this price it's a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite: was £599.99 now £473.99 at Amazon It's still a lot of money, but this Black Friday Arctis Nova Elite deal makes this hugely talented headset much more affordable. As our reviewer Rob Dwiar put it: "it is simply the best gaming headset I have ever used... one headset to rule them all." Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Amazon The Nova Pro Omni is a great headset for multiplayer gamers, featuring Hi-Res audio, all the connectivity options you could want and a free horse. We're lying about the horse but we love this headset: we gave it four and a half stars in our in-depth review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P Wireless: was £129.99 now £94.98 at Amazon Fancy a headset that's "sublime, versatile and about as close to the complete package as it gets" for under £100? Now you can. The Nova 5P is "all the wireless headset you'll ever need," we said. With 60 hours of battery, great audio and lots of presets it's a cracking pair of cans. Read more Read less ▼

The latest PS Plus deals going

Discounts and reductions among the best PS5 game deals

Get a new pad with the latest PS5 DualSense controller deals

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