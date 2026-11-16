Black Friday PlayStation 5 accessory deals: DualSense PS5 controller, Pulse Elite headset, 1TB PS5 SSD and more
Get that PS5 controller, headset, SSD or earbuds that you've been dreaming of for less in these Black Friday PS5 deals
With just days to go before the GTA 6 release, a lot of PS5 owners will be thinking the same thing: it's time to take advantage of Black Friday deals to upgrade your PS5 controller, headset or earbuds to make the most of your GTA 6 day, weekend or week off.
• See all today's best Black Friday deals
Black Friday isn't here yet but many Black Friday deals are already live, and there are some serious savings — especially on more premium products. Interestingly, some deals have started in one country but not others, so we've seen good UK deals on the likes of SteelSeries headsets but similar deals haven't gone live in the US yet; similarly we've seen good SSD deals in the US that haven't made it to the UK so far. We'd expect that to change soon.
If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, the first place to go is the PlayStation Store. It has lots of Black Friday PS5 deals, and subscribers get an additional 5% off. In many cases that means the Sony Black Friday deal is cheaper than retailers' Black Friday deals, if only by a little.
Black Friday PS5 accessory deals in the US - quick links
- DualSense controller in Midnight Black:
was $74.99now $54.99 on Amazon
- DualSense Edge controller:
was $199.99now $169.99 on Amazon
- WD Black SN850P 1TB with heatsink:
was $409.99now $299.99 at Best Buy
- Pulse Elite Wireless Headset:
was $149.99now $109.99 on Amazon
- Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded Wireless Gaming Controller:
was $209.99now $129.99 on Amazon
- Sony INZONE H9 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headset:
was $349.99now $258 on Amazon
- Sony INZONE Buds:
were $239.99now $158 on Amazon
Black Friday PS5 accessory deals in the UK - quick links
- DualSense Wireless Controller:
was £64.99now £44.99 on the PlayStation Store
- Pulse Elite Wireless Headset
was £129.99now £85.49 on the PlayStation Store
- Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds
was £154.99now £118.74 at the PlayStation Store
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro Wireless Controller
was £199.99now £149.99 on Amazon
- Pulse Elite Wireless Headset
was £129.99now £89.95 on Amazon
- Razer BlackShark v3 Wireless esports headset:
was £149.99now £89.99 on Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite:
was £599.99now £473.99 on Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni:
was £349.99now £299.99 on Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless:
was £249.99now £149.99 on Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P Wireless:
was £129.99,now £94.98 on Amazon
Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals - US deals
27% off is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's now available in a dizzying range of colors, but the black and white ones are usually the cheapest Black Friday DualSense deals.
Read moreRead less▼
The DualSense Edge is Sony's pro-level controller, and as we said in our DualSense Edge review it's a great controller but a very expensive one. It's not quite so expensive this Black Friday, though: Amazon's doing a solid if unspectacular 15% off.
Read moreRead less▼
The SN850P is one of our favorite PS5 SSDs, and it's available with and without a heatsink this Black Friday. This price is for the heatsink version (because you need a heatsink in the PS5). This is "one to grab when it's on sale", we said in our review… and now it's on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
As we said in our Pulse Elite review, "The PlayStation Pulse Elite is a superb PS5 headset" that delivers "some of the best audio going on PS5." With almost a third off in Amazon's Black Friday sale it's well worth snapping up.
Read moreRead less▼
In our Vitrix Pro BFG Reloaded review we said it was "better value than the DualSense Edge," and that's doubly so this Black Friday as the Turtle Beach comes in $20 cheaper than Sony. "There are features here that you won’t find on any other PS5 gamepad," we said. And that's still true.
Read moreRead less▼
"It isn’t cheap, but the audio quality is near perfect". That was us reviewing the Inzone H9 II, and while it's still a premium price, this is a big discount on a superb gaming headset.
Read moreRead less▼
Sony's gaming earbuds are a great price this Black Friday — Amazon's taken a generous 38% off the list price. Sony knows what it's doing when it comes to headphones and earbuds so it's no surprise that these are among the best gaming buds around. We gave them four out of five stars in our INZONE Buds review.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals - UK deals
Some homes have PlayStation controllers that remain pristine for years and years. Other homes have GTA-addicted teens destroying DualSenses in a matter of months. If, like me, you live in the latter, this is a great price for your latest replacement. The quoted price is for the white model and there's an extra 5% off for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Read moreRead less▼
Although Currys currently offers the Pulse Elite for £1.49 less on the face of it, PlayStation Plus subscribers get an extra 5% off which makes the Sony deal ever so slightly cheaper. The Elite is a spectacular gaming headset with planar drivers that really pack a punch.
Read moreRead less▼
Once again Sony's excellent earbuds are cheaper in Currys on the face of it, which is doing them for £116, but PS Plus subscribers can get a further 5% off the PlayStation Store Black Friday deal. These are excellent premium earbuds with the sound quality you'd expect from Sony.
Read moreRead less▼
The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is a truly talented wireless controller, garnering 4 out of 5 stars in our review. In addition to being one of the first PS5 controllers with anti-drift sticks "Razer’s bespoke mouse click tech for its triggers, bumpers and remappable buttons return here, too, and feel as luxurious as ever."
Read moreRead less▼
Five stars. That's all you really need to know about Razer's great gaming headset. But if you want to know more our review goes into detail about its "crystal clear gaming audio and an equally exceptional microphone". At this price it's a steal.
Read moreRead less▼
It's still a lot of money, but this Black Friday Arctis Nova Elite deal makes this hugely talented headset much more affordable. As our reviewer Rob Dwiar put it: "it is simply the best gaming headset I have ever used... one headset to rule them all."
Read moreRead less▼
The Nova Pro Omni is a great headset for multiplayer gamers, featuring Hi-Res audio, all the connectivity options you could want and a free horse. We're lying about the horse but we love this headset: we gave it four and a half stars in our in-depth review.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's another stellar SteelSeries headset, and another 4.5 stars out of 5 from our gaming colleagues. "This one's a real winner," we said, praising its comfort, game-specific audio profiles and superb sound quality.
Read moreRead less▼
Fancy a headset that's "sublime, versatile and about as close to the complete package as it gets" for under £100? Now you can. The Nova 5P is "all the wireless headset you'll ever need," we said. With 60 hours of battery, great audio and lots of presets it's a cracking pair of cans.
Read moreRead less▼
- The latest PS Plus deals going
- Discounts and reductions among the best PS5 game deals
- Get a new pad with the latest PS5 DualSense controller deals
Thinking of buying a new TV?
Try our TV size and model finder! You tell it how far you sit from your TV, we'll tell you what size to buy based on viewing angle advice from image quality experts, and we'll recommend our three top TVs at that size for different prices.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.