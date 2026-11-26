The Black Friday smartwatch deals are here in the UK, and the deals are actually very good. In fact, they're even better this year when you consider the economic landscape, as rising components costs are inflating electronics prices across the world.

It seems like all smart devices are going up in price, smartwatches included — so with some genuinely good deals like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 (was £749 , now just £495 at Argos) it's the perfect time to buy before these gadgets become prohibitively expensive. Besides, they're all loaded with features aimed at getting you healthy, and health is wealth in 2026.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of smartwatches for all kinds of budgets. I've been covering smartwatch deals on Black Friday for the last five years, so I'm well-placed to guide you through and discern the good deals from the bad.

I've picked Apple Watch deals (such as the Apple Watch Series 11, which has £50 off — from £319 to £269 at Argos) and Samsung Watches like the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (was £349 , now just £219 — a mammoth £130 saving) and even a Garmin Fenix 8 for under £500, perfect for outdoorsy people.

Check out the deals below, as there's a smartwatch for every level of athlete and smart tech enthusiast. If you don't see anything you like, check back soon — I'll be updating this page across the Black Friday deals period.

Quick Deals

Apple Watch deals

Save £254 Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was £749 now £495 at Argos A record-low price for the Ultra 3, this Black Titanium version comes with an Ocean Band, and like all Ultras, it's ready to be added to a phone's data plan. That titanium exterior packs 42 hours of battery life, changes to Apple's smart stack widget displays, and all sorts of cutting-edge workout features. Runners and cyclists will love it, and it comes with cellular capabilities as standard. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin watch deals

Save £100 Garmin Venu 4 (41mm): was £439 now £339 at very.co.uk Our pick for the best Garmin watch for most people — it's just as suited to activities and adventures as it is to being a dedicated smartwatch — is £100 off for Black Friday at Very in three different colours. The advanced Elevate V5 heart rate sensor ensures accurate health metrics (which we've tested against a heart rate monitor) while all three versions can go from super-sporty to classic-looking with a change of strap and watch face. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Save 29% Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm) Whitestone: was £699.99 now £499.99 at Amazon Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 in its 43mm size and Whitestone colorway, bringing it under £500 for the first time. At this price, it's a must-buy for any amateur athlete or hobbyist adventurer looking for their next watch. The 43mm is wearable for smaller wrists, and is less obtrusive even for larger wrists if the wearer's looking for something for everyday use too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Garmin Forerunner 70: was £219.99 now £170.13 at Amazon New for this year, the Garmin Forerunner 70 already made its way into our best Garmin watches guide for being outstanding value, and it's gotten even better with this £49.86 discount. The Citron colour offers the best deal, but other colours are also discounted at slightly lower rates. However, Soft Pink, Black and Tidal Blue are all under £180 and perfect for new and experienced runners alike. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 Garmin Venu X1: was £599.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Save £200 on the Garmin watch we don't see many people talking about, but one we absolutely love: the Garmin Venu X1, Garmin's ultra-slim but ultra-powerful smartwatch. Its GPS is just as capable as any other, it's packing a speaker and mic for hands-free calls, and full-color maps on that huge screen have to be seen to be believed — ideal for hikers, golfers, skiiers and long-distance runners. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch deals

Save £70 Google Pixel Watch 5 (41mm): was £369 now £299 at Amazon The Google Pixel 5 is a great smartwatch with Gemini coaching built-in, Gorilla Glass for a durable display, and up to 40 hours of battery life. It's £299 for the 41mm model right now, down almost 20%. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Amazfit Deals

Save 19% Amazfit Bip 6: was £79.90 now £64.50 at Amazon Already a great discount fitness tracker, you can save another £15 on the Amazfit Bip 6, which has up to 14 days of battery life, a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, and works with the Zepp app. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 Amazfit Active 3 Premium: was £169.90 now £119.90 at Amazon Save 29% on the Amazfit Active 3 Premium, with AMOLED Sapphire glass, built-in GPS tracking, and a more classic-looking design that maintains modern sensibilities. A five-star watch down to under £120. Read more Read less ▼

Amazfit Active Max: was £169.90 now £109.99 at Amazon The Amazfit Active Max is seeing a 35% discount right now, and has up to 25 days of battery life and more storage for your music and downloadable maps. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the UK