Black Friday smartwatch deals 2026: 19 of the best UK deals on Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, Garmin watches, Google Pixel Watches and more — all picked by a smartwatch reviewer
Today's best deals on smartwatches for everyone, from athletes to smart device lovers
The Black Friday smartwatch deals are here in the UK, and the deals are actually very good. In fact, they're even better this year when you consider the economic landscape, as rising components costs are inflating electronics prices across the world.
It seems like all smart devices are going up in price, smartwatches included — so with some genuinely good deals like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 (was
£749, now just £495 at Argos) it's the perfect time to buy before these gadgets become prohibitively expensive. Besides, they're all loaded with features aimed at getting you healthy, and health is wealth in 2026.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of smartwatches for all kinds of budgets. I've been covering smartwatch deals on Black Friday for the last five years, so I'm well-placed to guide you through and discern the good deals from the bad.
I've picked Apple Watch deals (such as the Apple Watch Series 11, which has £50 off — from
£319 to £269 at Argos) and Samsung Watches like the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (was £349, now just £219 — a mammoth £130 saving) and even a Garmin Fenix 8 for under £500, perfect for outdoorsy people.
Check out the deals below, as there's a smartwatch for every level of athlete and smart tech enthusiast. If you don't see anything you like, check back soon — I'll be updating this page across the Black Friday deals period.
Quick Deals
- Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm) Black: was
£699.99now £484.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 70: was
£219.99now £170.13 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was
£449now £289 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) GPS: was
£319now £269 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was
£749now £495 at Argos
Apple Watch deals
Save a hefty £50 on the smallest 42mm version of last year's Apple Watch Series 11. It's a great smartwatch — and given that it's £70 cheaper than this year's equivalent model, it's worth considering given the additional savings, if you don't really care about the new overnight Readiness score and AI features.
GPS & Cellular version: was
£419 now £359 at Amazon
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A record-low price for the Ultra 3, this Black Titanium version comes with an Ocean Band, and like all Ultras, it's ready to be added to a phone's data plan. That titanium exterior packs 42 hours of battery life, changes to Apple's smart stack widget displays, and all sorts of cutting-edge workout features. Runners and cyclists will love it, and it comes with cellular capabilities as standard.
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A £40 discount makes this year's Apple Watch Series 12 a tempting buy. With its redesigned health sensing system, this is the only generation of Apple Watch with a Readiness score, as well as Audio Intelligence features. There's no deal on the GPS & Cellular version yet, but the 46mm has a £30 discount.
46mm version: was
£469 now £429 at Amazon
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Save an impressive £50 on the larger 46mm Series 11 model in the UK, really making the most of that sumptuous OLED display.
GPS & Cellular version: was
£449 now £389 at Amazon
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Garmin watch deals
Our pick for the best Garmin watch for most people — it's just as suited to activities and adventures as it is to being a dedicated smartwatch — is £100 off for Black Friday at Very in three different colours. The advanced Elevate V5 heart rate sensor ensures accurate health metrics (which we've tested against a heart rate monitor) while all three versions can go from super-sporty to classic-looking with a change of strap and watch face.
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Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 in its 43mm size and Whitestone colorway, bringing it under £500 for the first time. At this price, it's a must-buy for any amateur athlete or hobbyist adventurer looking for their next watch. The 43mm is wearable for smaller wrists, and is less obtrusive even for larger wrists if the wearer's looking for something for everyday use too.
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The Garmin Fenix 8 in 47mm is even cheaper in its Black colorway, bringing it down to a lowest-ever price of £484.99. The larger 47mm and 51mm versions have sumptuous screens that are great for reading maps on, and offer more charge due to increased battery capacity.
Garmin Fenix 8 (51mm) Black: was
£779.99 now £549 at Amazon
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Save £40 on the Garmin Vivoactive 6, a terrific fitness tracker with smartwatch elements and the closest thing to a Fitbit in Garmin's stable. At under £200, it's light, it's easy to use, it's got onboard GPS for jogging, walking and cycling workouts, and it's also great for indoor fitness classes too. The best discount is on this Bone/Pink Dawn colour, but Pebble Gray is available too for £203.99.
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New for this year, the Garmin Forerunner 70 already made its way into our best Garmin watches guide for being outstanding value, and it's gotten even better with this £49.86 discount. The Citron colour offers the best deal, but other colours are also discounted at slightly lower rates. However, Soft Pink, Black and Tidal Blue are all under £180 and perfect for new and experienced runners alike.
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Save £200 on the Garmin watch we don't see many people talking about, but one we absolutely love: the Garmin Venu X1, Garmin's ultra-slim but ultra-powerful smartwatch. Its GPS is just as capable as any other, it's packing a speaker and mic for hands-free calls, and full-color maps on that huge screen have to be seen to be believed — ideal for hikers, golfers, skiiers and long-distance runners.
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Google Pixel Watch deals
The Google Pixel 5 is a great smartwatch with Gemini coaching built-in, Gorilla Glass for a durable display, and up to 40 hours of battery life. It's £299 for the 41mm model right now, down almost 20%.
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Prefer to have LTE connectivity while you're out and about, even without your phone? This LTE version of the Pixel 5 watch is for you. Both the 41mm and 45mm versions are the same price, too!
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Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Save £130 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, with a great-looking design, personal AI assistant, and a lighter design than the previous generation.
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Save a rare £75 on this year's superpower smartwatch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It's improved over the original in almost every way — it's thinner, lasts longer, looks better — and stuffed with navigation, fitness and smart features.
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Looking for a more traditional watch that's still packed with the latest tech? The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is reduced by 36% - a saving of £160
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Amazfit Deals
Already a great discount fitness tracker, you can save another £15 on the Amazfit Bip 6, which has up to 14 days of battery life, a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, and works with the Zepp app.
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Save 29% on the Amazfit Active 3 Premium, with AMOLED Sapphire glass, built-in GPS tracking, and a more classic-looking design that maintains modern sensibilities. A five-star watch down to under £120.
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The Amazfit Active 2 might not be the latest smartwatch in the range, but we gave it five stars in our review and it's now under £100 at Amazon. It has a classy leather strap and Sapphire Glass Screen combo that make it feel timeless.
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The Amazfit Active Max is seeing a 35% discount right now, and has up to 25 days of battery life and more storage for your music and downloadable maps.
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More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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