How to watch Australia vs Samoa: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Rugby League World Cup 2026 semi-final

Watch Australia vs Samoa in a Rugby League World Cup 2026 semi-final from Allianz Stadium, Sydney, that's a classic tale of repeat vs revenge. A rerun of the 2021 final won by the Kangaroos, this last-four encounter has the potential to be an all-time classic.

Sure, Australia are yet to taste defeat as they chase a record-extending 13th world crown but Kangaroos haven't been at their smooth best in 2026. They needed two late Jack Bostock tries to squeeze past New Zealand 24-22 on opening night and even trailed in both pool games against the Cook Islands and Fiji before beating both by comfortable margins. Kevin Walters has again gone with Reece Walsh at fullback despite James Tedesco's recent NRL-winning exploits with the Roosters and will want his side to start much better than their three pool games.

Samoa were a disallowed try from beating Tonga in last week's 20-18 reverse, a game that had everything and lit up the tournament. Fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was among the try scorers for Ben Gardiner's side and has the game to do damage, as captain Jarome Luai leads his side for the second World Cup semi-final in a row. Wing Brian To’o and center Stephen Crichton have been among the NRL's best players for seasons, albeit with a slight 2026 dip, and must step up to gain revenge for that 2021 final defeat.

The winner will face New Zealand in next weekend's final.

Here's how to watch Australia vs Samoa from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Watch Australia vs Samoa for FREE

Australia vs Samoa is free in Australia and New Zealand today:



🇦🇺 Australia: 7plus

🇳🇿 New Zealand: ThreeNow

Outside either Australia or New Zealand today? NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world and they have a Black Friday discount right now — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Samoa live streams

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How to watch Australia vs Samoa live streams in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Australia vs Samoa live on Premier Sports.

You can get a discounted pass for the rest of the tournament for just $20. This also includes access to the wheelchair and women's fixtures.

Abroad today? Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal and stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs Samoa live streams in Australia

Australia vs Samoa is live on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, while you can stream the match via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Australia vs Samoa as if you were back home.

How to watch Australia vs Samoa live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch Australia vs Samoa for free on ThreeNow or on Sky Sport NZ, with live coverage on Sky Sport 1.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Australia vs Samoa live streams in the UK

You can watch Australia vs Samoa on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Visiting the UK from Oz? Unlock your Australia vs Samoa stream with NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee).

How to watch Australia vs Samoa live streams in Canada

As with the UK and US, Premier Sports is showing Australia vs Samoa in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Australia vs Samoa start time? The Australia vs Samoa kick-off time is at 8.05pm AEDT local time in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, November 8. That's 4.05am ET in the US and 9.05am GMT in the UK.

What is the Australia vs Samoa head-to-head? Australia have won all five of the previous meetings with Samoa. That includes the 2021 World Cup final, won 30-10 by the Kangaroos.

Can I watch Australia vs Samoa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the Australia vs Samoa teams? Australia: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jack Bostock 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Bradman Best 5. Tom Trbojevic 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tom Dearden 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Jacob Preston 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo (c) Interchange: 14. Ethan Strange 15. Keaon Koloamatangi 16. Cameron Murray 17. Reuben Cotter 18. Latrell Mitchell 19. James Tedesco Reserves: 20. Lindsay Smith 21. Sam Walker 22. Blayke Brailey Samoa: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Sualauvi Faalogo 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Jarome Luai (c) 8. Francis Molo 9. Benaiah Ioelu 10. Junior Paulo (c) 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Francis Manuleleua Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Shawn Blore 17. Ata Mariota 18. Clayton Faulalo 19. Deine Mariner Reserves: 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Enari Tuala 22. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava