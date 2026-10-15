USAF will upgrade F-16s ' computers to keep venerable Falcon fighters flying until the 2040s — popular 4th generation aircraft will have flown almost seven decades by the time they retire

The US Air Force is seeking a 'Next-Generation Mission Compute' offering to replace the brain of its F-16 Block 40/42/50/52 jets

The notice calls for open, swappable hardware that physically separates flight-safety and mission computing, with room for GPUs and AI

Officials say these jets will serve into the 2040s, roughly seven decades after the F-16 first flew in 1974

The US Air Force is shopping for a new brain for its F-16 Fighting Falcons. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center F-16 program office will brief companies at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio about a Next-Generation Mission Compute system to replace the Modular Mission Computer in Block 40, 42, 50, and 52 jets, the core of the service's Viper fleet.

Demand for these is sky-high: all 24 one-on-one sessions with the program team were booked by September 24 2026, and an October 8 update limited sensitive sessions to firms certified to receive export-controlled data.

The upgrade itself is an intention, essentially being explored rather than commissioned, with a funded program behind it and no request for proposals having been issued by the USAF just yet.

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Not the Viper's first major brain transplant

The USAF sources sought notice is rather candid about what the Air Force wants to leave behind. It calls Next-Generation Mission Compute (NGMC) "a strategic pivot from the current, monolithic avionics architecture" toward a software-defined design built on the Modular Open Systems Approach, with hardware meeting Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) standards.

In a nutshell, it wants a more modular, modern system at the heart of one of its best-performing, albeit aging, craft; it prefers commercial off-the-shelf modules to custom cards and wants to break vendor lock so future processor and storage upgrades can come from many suppliers rather than one.

The proposed solution must also be a drop-in: NGMC must fit the existing computer's space and, where possible, its wiring, and it must rehost the legacy Operational Flight Program (OFP), the software that defines what the jet can do.

This is no small feat, considering that in 2017 the Air Force told C4ISRNET the F-16's computer ran about six million lines of code, and given the nature of the task, failure mid-flight is not really an option.

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The AI component also sticks out: Respondents were asked how they would expand processing, storage, GPU and AI/ML resources to keep the chassis useful for years. That is a request for headroom, not a mission, and comes with scant details: nothing published says what an AI accelerator would actually do aboard a Viper, and the detailed requirements sit in an export-controlled attachment that is not public.

The move will also take considerable time if it happens; today's computer traces back to the Common Configuration Implementation Program, which brought around 650 Block 40 to 52 jets to a common avionics standard between 2000 and 2010, according to The Aviationist.

In December 2016, the Air Force picked Raytheon for a Modular Mission Computer Upgrade that the company said offered more than twice the processing power and 40 times the memory, and that its program manager, Josh Cobbs, called "a game changer for the F-16." The service said it would not roll out until 2022-23.

Public records don't show which mission computer revision every Post-Block jet carries, but the pattern is clear: each new sensor eats into the headroom of the box in the middle. Even new-build jets are being lined up for the next swap. Rehosting old code on new silicon is rarely painless, either, adding further complexity for anyone taking on the job.

The Air Force has been consistent on the F-16's service timeline; Col. John D. Caldwell, then vice commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, said in April 2023 that the F-16 was planned to serve into the 2040s, and that does not seem to have changed of late.

It might, however, have become a bit more ambitious: in 2017, after the Air Force approved raising the F-16's design life from 8,000 to 12,000 flight hours, Lockheed Martin said life extension work could keep up to 300 Block 40 to 52 jets flying through 2048 and beyond.

Irrespective of this, the F-16 will outlast its US Air Force career; About 4,600 have been built, more than 2,100 remain active in 25 countries, and the 935 in US Air Force service in early 2024 made up roughly half its fighter inventory, indicating that it is here to stay at least for the next two decades.

A lack of a good replacement essentially means that the fighter jet better known as the Viper will continue to do heavy lifting not only in the USAF but also in plenty of the US' allied air forces. Given how expensive such upgrades often are, with the added complexity, the Viper's next brain remains a very well-attended industry day until the USAF is explicit about what it's willing to spend and how many jets will benefit, even if a future upgrade seems inevitable.

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