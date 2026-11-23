Identity theft can involve everything from stolen personal information to fraudulent credit applications and unauthorized financial activity. LifeLock offers identity monitoring, suspicious activity alerts, and access to restoration specialists who can help if your identity is compromised.

Best For: Couples and households wanting identity theft monitoring, financial account alerts, and access to identity restoration assistance.

The Deal: LifeLock doesn't usually run Black Friday/Cyber Monday promos, but this year it's offering a deal to protect two adults for the price of one. The offer only runs from November 23 through December 2, 2026, so if you're interested you'll need to act quick.

Save $280 LifeLock Total: was $629.99 now $349.99 LifeLock's Total identity protection plan includes credit monitoring, dark web alerts, data broker removal, identity restoration specialists, financial activity monitoring, and tier-dependent identity theft reimbursement coverage. There are also Core and Advanced plans available.

Why we recommend it

LifeLock, by Norton, offers three levels of identity theft protection, all of which include dark web monitoring, breach alerts, automatic data broker removal, suspicious charge alerts and identity restoration specialists.

The Core plan covers the essentials, including credit monitoring across two bureaus, monthly credit reports and scores from one bureau, and monitoring for two credit, checking, or savings accounts. It also includes up to $1.05 million in identity theft reimbursement coverage, subject to policy limits.

Advanced expands monitoring to five financial accounts and three credit bureaus and introduces scam support, up to $5,000 in scam reimbursement, and a higher stolen funds reimbursement limit.

The Total plan is aimed at people with more complex finances, including investments and property. It covers unlimited financial account monitoring, investment activity alerts, home title monitoring, and up to $10,000 in scam reimbursement.

In his four-star review, our expert John said LifeLock was a "feature-rich identity protection service with excellent restoration support and industry-leading insurance coverage." He added that it "is one of the best identity protection tools available, especially if you're an individual looking for all-around protection that includes monthly credit monitoring. Along with essentials such as social media monitoring, identity verification alerts, data breach alerts, and dark web monitoring, it also offers standout features like automatic data broker removal, which automatically submits opt-out requests to popular data brokers on your behalf."

Price context & historical value

The Black Friday promotion runs from November 23 through December 2, offering protection for two adults for the price of one.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy LifeLock if...

If you and another adult both want identity monitoring and restoration assistance following identity theft. The financial monitoring features included in the higher tiers could come in very handy.

❌ Skip LifeLock if...

If you only need basic credit monitoring, or already have overlapping protection. LifeLock monitors for potential threats and provides assistance, but it can't stop identity theft from happening.