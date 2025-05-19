Meta plans for gas-powered datacenter face Democratic probe

Meta's $10 billion Louisiana datacenter could require 2,300MW of energy

That power will come from three gas-fired power plants

Questions have been raised about Meta's net-zero commitment

Meta's plans to build a four-million-square-foot AI datacenter have come and fire over the potential greenhouse gas emission implications relating to its power source.

The company's $10 billion site in Richland Parish, Louisiana, could require up to 2,300MW of energy coming from three new gas-fired power plants.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse sent a letter, published online, to the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, demanding transparency about energy use and emissions.

Whitehouse criticized for social media giant's strategy as being contradictory to its own climate pledges, which revolve around meeting net zero emissions by the end of the decade. The Senator specifically questioned the lack of details on Meta's carbon capture contributions and renewable energy offsets.

"I am concerned by reports that Meta plans to power a data center in northeastern Louisiana with new and unabated natural gas generation," Whitehouse wrote. "Neither Entergy nor Meta have disclosed details about the carbon capture project or the amount of Meta’s financial contribution, raising doubt as to whether Meta is meaningfully offsetting its emissions."

The Senator demanded five separate pieces of information from the company, noting a deadline of May 28, 2025: detailed energy consumption and emission estimates for the datacenter; justification for choosing gas over other energy sources such as renewables, nuclear or geothermal; financial details and the impact of Meta's carbon capture investments; an explanation for not installing carbon capture at the new plants; and data showing how these actions align with the 2030 net zero goal.

A Meta spokesperson told The Verge: "We believe a diverse set of energy solutions are necessary to power our AI ambitions – and we continue to explore innovative technology solutions." TechRadar Pro has asked the company for a response.

