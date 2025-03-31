Data centers are becoming an increasing emissions concern

News
By published

AI is leading to higher data center emissions, report warns

Data center racks with cables and servers
Inside a data center where storage servers populate dozens of racks (Image credit: Old Source)
  • Report claims data centers and the aviation industry both account for 3% each of global carbon emissions
  • By 2026, the world’s data centers will use as much electricity as Japan
  • Germany is mandating highly efficient data centers from 2026

Increased artificial intelligence activity has led to skyrocketing demand for data centers, with new SPhotonix research claiming the facilities now account for the same amount of emissions as the global aviation industry.

Now accounting for 3% of global carbon emissions, the concern is AI and IoT will continue to drive data centers’ environmental impact up, and by 2030, they could consume as much as 13% of the world’s electricity.

SPhotonix says 149 zettabytes (ZB) of data was created in 2024 – after just four years, this annual figure could stand at 394ZB, around 2.6x more.

Data centers linked with growing emissions

Quantifying the concerns, SPhotonix revealed data centers currently consume 460TWh per year, but by just 2026, this could more than double to 1,000TWh, which is roughly the same as Japan’s total energy usage. By the end of the decade, these sites could account for 2.5 billion metric tonnes of CO2.

The research delves into different types of storage, and reveals HDD storage used for long-term cold data storage and archiving actually sues more data – in order to keep these HDDs at low temperatures for data preservation and drive health, large amounts of energy are required. Cold storage and archiving account for around three-fifths of all data stored today.

HDDs also tend to have a shorter lifespan than SSDs, meaning that they must be copied every seven to 10 years, which comes at the expense of high energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

“In an increasingly digital world, the environmental impact of data storage is quickly becoming a pressing concern with respective Governments and Regulatory bodies stepping in to enforce sustainability standards,” said SPhotonix Chief Science Officer Peter Kazansky.

Kazansky added that Germany will require new data centers to achieve a power usage efficiency of 1.2 or less from next year.

“Reliable data management plays a vital role in addressing energy challenges, enabling efficient resource allocation and long-term planning,” Kazansky concluded.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
WordPress logo on light blue background

Web hosting vs WordPress hosting: What's the difference?
Business people looking at a laptop screen together.

UK firms are struggling to scale AI across their business
The side of Kevin Bacon&#039;s face is shown peering through a gap

'I think he's Dorian Gray': The Bondsman showrunner on Kevin Bacon, demon hunting and blues music in the new Prime Video series

See more latest
Most Popular
WordPress logo on light blue background
Web hosting vs WordPress hosting: What's the difference?
Business people looking at a laptop screen together.
UK firms are struggling to scale AI across their business
Man having Windows 11 problems with his laptop
Microsoft looks to be making a big change to how you install and log in to Windows 11 – and I’m not happy about it at all
Two phones on a blue background showing the Pixel Weather app
The Pixel Weather app's radar map has mysteriously disappeared and no one knows why
Hands working on laptops touching diagram of chain and encrypted blocks
Businesses are looking to reindustrialization for their next big investment
The Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit app
Fitbit users rejoice, your app just got an overhaul and you can keep your Fitbit account a bit longer
Person adjusting Philips Hue wireless camera on wall
Your Philips Hue cameras are getting a free upgrade to boost their battery life
CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition
The CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition controller has me confusing what is real, but it absolutely is coming soon
The new Boulies MagVida desk being used for gaming.
The Boulies MagVida looks like a great standing desk, but I'm most excited about its easy assembly process and free magnetic accessories
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini’s ‘most intelligent AI model’ yet is now available for free - here are 3 ways you can use its incredible reasoning capabilities