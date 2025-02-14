What data centers should consider to establish more sustainable operations

The rapid growth of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), combined with increasing data processing demands, is causing a significant rise in power consumption in data centers around the world. In just the UK, for example, data center energy usage is projected to rise six-fold over the next decade.

This surge, paired with the ever-growing volume of data being generated, is driving the need for advanced storage capabilities to manage both curated and non-curated data. As a result, sustainability has become a core focus in data center operations.

Overcoming sustainability challenges

It’s no secret that data centers demand significant volumes of continuous power to operate. As the demand for data grows, so too does the energy footprint of data centers – leading to even higher emissions. Data center operators must, therefore, take a more proactive and innovative approach to limit the environmental impact they are having.

This is demonstrated by the tools and technologies used to better manage core components of operations. For instance, utilizing digital twins – a digital model of a real-world object or system – to identify changes to air flow and improve conditions.

Facility location is also an issue and, as a result, some innovative leaders are considering building in closer proximity to energy sources – such as nuclear power – to reach their energy requirements, while also lowering their emissions. With this closer proximity, operators can reduce energy loss during transmission, ensuring a more reliable and consistent power supply. Likewise, companies are building data centers in strategic geographic locations, such as colder climates, to leverage natural cooling for infrastructure, enhancing sustainability and cost efficiency.

Six key sustainability methods to consider

To help data centers overcome their sustainability challenges, there are six key methods that operators should consider.

1. Implementing dynamic power management: By adjusting energy consumption according to real-time demand, data centers can significantly improve their operational efficiency. For example, during periods of low activity, power can be conserved by reducing energy use, which minimizes waste without negatively impacting performance. This includes dynamic power management technologies in switch and router systems, such as shutting down unused line cards or ports, and controlling fan speeds to optimize energy use based on current needs.

Oppositely, in times of peak demand, operations can be scaled up to meet increased requirements, ensuring consistent and dependable service levels. Doing so not only decreases unnecessary energy use, but also contributes to sustainability efforts by lowering the environmental impact associated with energy-intensive operations.

2. Enhanced cooling solutions: Water and liquid cooling technologies can minimize power consumption and improve energy efficiency. As previously mentioned, some organizations are building their data centers in colder climates – like Scandinavia – to reduce cooling their needs naturally.

Direct liquid cooling, using liquid channels to direct heat away from specific electronic components, is also gaining traction for its precision and efficiency. Similarly, liquid immersion is becoming a preferred option for some customers. This involves servers that are completely or partially immersed in a dielectric fluid to reduce their temperature.

3. Recyclable and modular tools: To lower the amount of e-waste produced, equipment should be designed with modularity in mind. Doing so enables easier upgrades and the ability to recycle materials. Modular components also allow for selective replacement or enhancement without needing to discard an entire system. Additionally, extending the lifespan of equipment further reduces waste by maximizing the use of resources and minimizing the frequency of replacements.

4. Heat capture and distribution: Heat generated from data centers can be captured and repurposed to provide heating for nearby facilities and homes, transforming it into a valuable resource. This approach promotes a circular energy model, where excess heat is redirected rather than discarded. Integrating data centers into local energy systems also enhances sustainability and offers substantial benefits to nearby communities whilst addressing broader energy efficiency goals.

5. Advanced optical technology: Optics are a significant contributor to power consumption within data centers. Various initiatives are being developed and implemented to reduce the energy usage of optical modules to address this. Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), Linear Receive Optics (LRO) and Linear Drive Pluggable Optics (LPO) technologies aim to optimize the performance of optical interconnects whilst significantly lowering their energy requirements.

6. Enhancing a net zero market: By combining the elements listed above, data center operators can look to achieve carbon emission reductions and meet science-based net zero targets. However, this will be an ongoing and long-term effort, which will require implementation of energy-efficient technologies, optimize cooling systems and, ultimately, invest in renewable energy. Doing so will help set new industry standards for energy efficiency and carbon reduction, contributing to a far more sustainable future.

It is important for companies to clearly define, measure and execute these sustainability methods. However, in addition to reaching their net-zero emissions goal, data centers must also ensure these methods align with established national and international regulations and timelines.

The upside of data centers

While there is still much work to be done, the truth is that data centers have already played a significant role in advancing sustainability. This is demonstrated when looking at the technologies which have reduced the environmental impact of human activity. This includes virtual collaboration tools – such as Zoom, Microsoft® Teams, Google Meet and other similar platforms – which have transformed how people and organizations communicate. By making seamless remote interactions possible, the need for travel has significantly decreased and has led to reduced carbon emissions by air travel and daily commutes.

Additionally, innovations in automated network management tools and software-driven approaches have propelled sustainability within IT infrastructures. Automated tools powered by machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) efficiently manage network operations, which optimize energy use by allocating resources where and when necessary. This prevents the over-supply of resources and reduces energy waste. Software-driven solutions, such as Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV), simplify operations by reducing the need for physical hardware. These solutions also enable remote management, further contributing to lower energy consumption.

In 2025 and beyond, renewable energy sources are likely to become a cornerstone of data center operations, shifting from an ambitious goal to an industry standard. The innovations and practices being adopted are critical in supporting innovation and connectivity worldwide. Therefore, by implementing environmentally focused solutions, utilizing advanced technologies and following measurable, science-based net-zero commitments, data centers are well positioned to achieve a more sustainable digital future.

