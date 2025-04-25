New research claims the data center industry has a long way to go on sustainability

Aggreko study finds most data center managers agree sustainability is more important than three years ago

Battery energy storage systems and future fuels are favorites across the UK&I

Collaboration with energy suppliers could help tackle some hurdles

One-third of UK data centers managers and over 40% in Ireland cite reducing environmental impact as their top concern, but the reality is that there's still a long way to go.

According to new data from an Aggreko survey, reassuringly, 73% in the UK and 96% in Ireland say sustainability has become more important today than it was three years ago, suggesting data centers might be heading in the right direction.

However, even though attentions have shifted onto sustainability, data center managers are facing a number of barriers preventing them from becoming greener.

Data centers are far from being sustainable

High upfront costs to adopt greener tech were cited by 48% in the UK and 42% in Ireland – a trend that could possible continue to grow as the world's economies continue to battle it out.

Around a quarter of respondents also noted that biofuels are not easily accessible.

Looking ahead, we're likely to see regional differences on a much more local scale. Companies are already exploring exploiting the world's climates to improve sustainability, such as locating data centers in colder regions where cooling puts less stress on the environment, but even the UK and Ireland are preferring slightly different strategies.

In the UK, respondents showd a preference for battery energy storage systems (BESS), allowing them to store harness the power of green energy, but Irish respondents noted a higher preferences for future fuels like hydrogen or biomethanol.

Aggreko also revealed the influencing factors can vary wildly – legislation is the main driver for sustainable options in the UK, but Irish respondents noted a desire to lower carbon emissions.

Looking ahead, Aggreko calls for closer collaboration between data centers companies and energy suppliers.

"It is vital they work together with a trusted and reliable energy supplier that understands the industry’s challenges," Aggreko Global Sector Head for Data Centers Billy Durie said.