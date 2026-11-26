ASRock's 850W 80 Plus Gold PRO-850G power supply drops to $55 at Newegg, with a native 12V-2x6 cable for new GPUs
An ATX 3.1 power supply with enough headroom for most gaming builds, now $35 off at Newegg
If you're looking for a ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready power supply, the ASRock PRO Series PRO-850G is made with the value-focused PC builder in mind. Delivering 850W of continuous power alongside 80+ Gold efficiency, this compact 140mm chassis with a low-noise 120mm fan is ideal for modern workstation builds.
But the best part is that Newegg have cut 38% off the price — this $89.99 power supply now available for $54.99 for Black Friday.
ASRock also packages this power supply with a 600W 12V-2x6 cable and a a full suite of electrical protections alongside a three-year warranty.
Save 38% on the ASRock PRO-850G power supply that delivers 850W of 80+ Gold certified power. Offering ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compatibility making it perfect for modern graphics cards.
Why we recommend it
Power supplies are the part people most often skimp on, but an 80 Plus Gold unit from a motherboard maker you know is a safe budget pick. 850W is enough for a Ryzen 7 or Core Ultra 7 with a card like the RTX 5070 Ti, and the native 12V-2x6 cable means no adapter is needed for newer Nvidia GPUs.
Price Context & Historical Value
Newegg's Black Friday deal brings the price of this PRO-850G down from its usual retail price of $89.99 to $54.99, giving you 80+ Gold power efficiency at a price point usually reserved for lower-tier 80+ Bronze units.
Should You Buy It?
✅ Buy the ASRock PRO-850G if...
you want an affordable, ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compliant 850W Gold power supply with a native 12V-2x6 connector for a new build or GPU upgrade.
❌ Skip the ASRock PRO-850G if...
you want fully modular cabling for custom routing or would prefer the extended 7-to-10-year manufacturer warranty offered by other brands.
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Benedict is a Senior Security Writer at TechRadar Pro, where he has specialized in covering the intersection of geopolitics, cyber-warfare, and business security.
Benedict provides detailed analysis on state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, and the protection of critical national infrastructure, with his reporting bridging the gap between technical threat intelligence and B2B security strategy.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS), with his specialization providing him with a robust academic framework for deconstructing complex international conflicts and intelligence operations, and the ability to translate intricate security data into actionable insights.
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