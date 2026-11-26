If you're looking for a ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready power supply, the ASRock PRO Series PRO-850G is made with the value-focused PC builder in mind. Delivering 850W of continuous power alongside 80+ Gold efficiency, this compact 140mm chassis with a low-noise 120mm fan is ideal for modern workstation builds.

But the best part is that Newegg have cut 38% off the price — this $89.99 power supply now available for $54.99 for Black Friday.

ASRock also packages this power supply with a 600W 12V-2x6 cable and a a full suite of electrical protections alongside a three-year warranty.

Why we recommend it

Power supplies are the part people most often skimp on, but an 80 Plus Gold unit from a motherboard maker you know is a safe budget pick. 850W is enough for a Ryzen 7 or Core Ultra 7 with a card like the RTX 5070 Ti, and the native 12V-2x6 cable means no adapter is needed for newer Nvidia GPUs.

Price Context & Historical Value

Newegg's Black Friday deal brings the price of this PRO-850G down from its usual retail price of $89.99 to $54.99, giving you 80+ Gold power efficiency at a price point usually reserved for lower-tier 80+ Bronze units.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the ASRock PRO-850G if...

you want an affordable, ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compliant 850W Gold power supply with a native 12V-2x6 connector for a new build or GPU upgrade.

❌ Skip the ASRock PRO-850G if...

you want fully modular cabling for custom routing or would prefer the extended 7-to-10-year manufacturer warranty offered by other brands.