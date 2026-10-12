Has OpenAI started the 'mathpocalypse'? Experts say AI's solving of iconic math problems may cause huge issues in the long run

OpenAI has solved or partially solved 372 outstanding mathematical challenges

Some of the solutions, while clear, cannot be understood by some humans, and were produced with an internal, unreleased AI model

Renowned mathematician Terence Tao has called for colleagues working with OpenAI to abandon their projects

OpenAI has stunned the world of advanced maths by releasing solutions and partial solutions to 372 outstanding problems that have puzzled the world’s greatest minds for decades.

Just two years ago, AI was finding it tricky to handle GCSE-level mathematical challenges. Today, it is solving problems that have taken humans years to even establish the existence of. The solutions provided, meanwhile, are considered almost as complex as the problems, and the scale – published in 722 papers – make it difficult for human mathematicians to understand and verified.

The impact of the release has prompted one of the world’s greatest mathematicians, Terence Tao, to call for a return to a traditional vision of science.

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Demonstration of power

OpenAI’s publication of its work on these advanced mathematical problems is the latest demonstration of how far the technology has come. Just a few weeks ago, the company published its proposal for the Navier-Stokes equation (concerning the behaviour of viscous fluids), generated by its unreleased specialized math model.

Tao is leading the opposition, as one of the field’s leading voices, and a man considered to be the greatest living mind in mathematics.

Following OpenAI’s contribution, he shared a post from the Association for Human Mathematics, which concludes:

“Releasing over 700 files at once is not a demonstration of scholarship, but a demonstration of power. We urge mathematicians to discontinue their work with OpenAI and to return to a vision of science that centers human understanding.”

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However, as powerful as that conclusion is, their response to OpenAI’s intervention as a whole highlights that the company may have overstepped.

Questions of legitimacy

The Association for Human Mathematics states that “Mathematicians did not ask for this work to be done,” continuing that “The Advisory Group on Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence, from whom OpenAI has claimed to derive its legitimacy, opened their initial advisory statement by saying that frontier AI corporations should not test advanced mathematical problems on internal models.”

By ignoring the position of the advisory group, they state that OpenAI has essentially gone beyond the pale, and “indicated total disregard for the norms of scientific research — norms that guarantee that mathematics remains trustworthy, ethically researched, and in the public interest.” Furthermore, they encourage mathematicians to treat the publication with “due skepticism.”

OpenAI has responded by stating "we want this progress to push the frontier of human knowledge and enable further progress in mathematics." However, its actions are being interpreted as reckless, and this showboating may well prove to be damaging for OpenAI and the wider AI industry.

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