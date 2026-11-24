The Ugreen NASync DH4300 Plus may not be a powerhouse NAS device, but for most home office and small business users, it ticks all the right boxes. After testing it out ourselves, we called it "an elegant design that delivers the basic functionality that most NAS users need at a price they can afford."

Now, if you want to replace cloud storage subscriptions with your own private storage at home, the Ugreen NASync DH4300 Plus is $350 (was $440) at Amazon - which is the lowest price we've seen it since last year's Black Friday.

There's a lot to like about this NAS system, which earned 4 stars in our review. It features four drive bays for up to 120TB, 8GB of RAM, 2.5GbE networking, real-time phone photo backup with AI albums, and no monthly fees

Save $90 Ugreen NASync DH4300 Plus 4-Bay NAS: was $439.99 now $349.99 at Amazon A four-bay NAS powered by an eight-core Rockchip RK3588 processor with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It supports 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives for up to 120TB of storage, and ports include 2.5GbE Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, two 10Gbps USB-A ports, and a 10Gbps USB-C port. UGREEN's apps handle phone photo backup, AI-powered albums, and remote access.

Why we recommend it

We gave the DH4300 Plus 4 stars in our Ugreen NASync DH4300 Plus review, praising its affordable price for a four-bay NAS, 8GB of RAM, 2.5GbE port, and quiet design with easy drive access. It's a great fit for file serving, media, and backups.

The trade-offs are that you can't upgrade the RAM, there are no M.2 slots for SSD caching, and its ARM processor rules out virtual machines and TrueNAS.

Price Context & Historical Value

Ugreen lists the DH4300 Plus at $439.99. It dropped to $374 at Amazon in September, so $349.99 is the lowest price we've seen since last year's Black Friday, where it fell to $340.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Ugreen DH4300 Plus if...

you want to back up your family's phone photos automatically, you're tired of paying for cloud storage, or you want a simple NAS for movies and shared files.

❌ Skip the Ugreen DH4300 Plus if...

you want to run virtual machines or heavy Docker apps, you need SSD caching or more than one network port, or you'd rather not buy hard drives separately.