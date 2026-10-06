Ugreen DXP2800 vs DXP4800 Plus: Both NAS drives are on sale for Prime Day, but which is the better deal?
We take a look at which NAS device is best for you
Ugreen's DXP2800 and DXP4800 Plus are two of its most popular home NAS drives, and both are discounted on Amazon for Prime Day.
• Best for: Anyone ready to move photos, backups, and media off cloud subscriptions and onto storage they own.
• The deals: The Ugreen DXP2800 2-Bay NAS is now $347 (was $440) at Amazon, and the Ugreen DXP4800 Plus 4-Bay NAS is down to $584 (was $730) for Prime Day.
In the UK, the DXP2800 is now £366 (was £390), with the DXP4800 Plus is £470 (was £620).
• Why it matters: The DXP2800 is the cheaper two-bay option, while the DXP4800 Plus adds two more bays, a faster processor, and a 10GbE port for $237 more. Both are sold diskless, so you'll need to buy drives separately.
This two-bay NAS has an Intel N100 quad-core processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable to 16GB), two SATA bays, two M.2 NVMe slots, a single 2.5GbE port, 4K HDMI output and 32GB of built-in storage for the operating system.
UK price: now £366 (was £390)
This 4-bay device comes equipped with an Intel Pentium Gold 8505 processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable to 64GB), four SATA bays, two M.2 NVMe slots, 10GbE and 2.5GbE ports, a built-in 128GB SSD for the operating system and 4K HDMI output.
UK price: now £470 (was £620)
Why we recommend them
Ugreen's NAS devices have a strong track record in our testing in general. In our hands-on review for the Ugreen DXP4800 Plus, we found the hardware to be "hardware in this NAS is exceptionally well-considered and powerful."
While we haven't tested the DXP2800, our sister site Android Central has and called it "one of the best 2-bay NAS servers you can buy today."
Amazon buyers rate both highly, at 4.6 out of 5 from 929 ratings for the DXP2800 and 4.5 from 625 for the DXP4800 Plus.
Price Context & Historical Value
The DXP2800 is $93 off its list price but isn't the lowest we've seen, having hit $296.99 in a deal in September 2025, according to Slickdeals.
The DXP4800 Plus is $146 off list and $73 below the $656.99 Amazon price We reported a summer Prime deal in July, matching Ugreen's official store's promotional price from this summer's sales.
Overall, that makes the DXP4800 Plus the stronger deal, while the DXP2800 is a fair price rather than an exceptional one.
Which one should you buy?
✅ Buy the UGREEN DXP2800 2-Bay NAS if... you're new to NAS storage, want a simple two-bay for photo backups and media streaming, and want to spend less.
✅ Buy the UGREEN DXP4800 Plus 4-Bay NAS if... you have a larger library, want four bays with room to grow, or have 10GbE gear to take advantage of the faster port.
❌ Skip both if... you want drives included, since both are diskless, or you'd rather buy a model we've tested ourselves, since we haven't reviewed either one in full.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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