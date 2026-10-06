Ugreen's DXP2800 and DXP4800 Plus are two of its most popular home NAS drives, and both are discounted on Amazon for Prime Day.

• Best for: Anyone ready to move photos, backups, and media off cloud subscriptions and onto storage they own.

• The deals: The Ugreen DXP2800 2-Bay NAS is now $347 (was $440) at Amazon, and the Ugreen DXP4800 Plus 4-Bay NAS is down to $584 (was $730) for Prime Day.

In the UK, the DXP2800 is now £366 (was £390), with the DXP4800 Plus is £470 (was £620).

• Why it matters: The DXP2800 is the cheaper two-bay option, while the DXP4800 Plus adds two more bays, a faster processor, and a 10GbE port for $237 more. Both are sold diskless, so you'll need to buy drives separately.

Why we recommend them

Ugreen's NAS devices have a strong track record in our testing in general. In our hands-on review for the Ugreen DXP4800 Plus, we found the hardware to be "hardware in this NAS is exceptionally well-considered and powerful."

While we haven't tested the DXP2800, our sister site Android Central has and called it "one of the best 2-bay NAS servers you can buy today."

Amazon buyers rate both highly, at 4.6 out of 5 from 929 ratings for the DXP2800 and 4.5 from 625 for the DXP4800 Plus.

Price Context & Historical Value

The DXP2800 is $93 off its list price but isn't the lowest we've seen, having hit $296.99 in a deal in September 2025, according to Slickdeals.

The DXP4800 Plus is $146 off list and $73 below the $656.99 Amazon price We reported a summer Prime deal in July, matching Ugreen's official store's promotional price from this summer's sales.

Overall, that makes the DXP4800 Plus the stronger deal, while the DXP2800 is a fair price rather than an exceptional one.

Which one should you buy?

✅ Buy the UGREEN DXP2800 2-Bay NAS if... you're new to NAS storage, want a simple two-bay for photo backups and media streaming, and want to spend less.

✅ Buy the UGREEN DXP4800 Plus 4-Bay NAS if... you have a larger library, want four bays with room to grow, or have 10GbE gear to take advantage of the faster port.

❌ Skip both if... you want drives included, since both are diskless, or you'd rather buy a model we've tested ourselves, since we haven't reviewed either one in full.