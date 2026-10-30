EcoFlow has been a consistent top-performer in our tests, with one model earning the top spot in our guide to portable power stations. High-capacity, durable build, and reliable output are all strong with this line.

So, the EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic with 45W solar panel for $479 (was $598) at Best Buy is an easy recommendation. If a power outage leaves you without heat controls, internet, or a working fridge, the Delta 3 Classic gives you a quiet, fume-free backup you can keep indoors.

• Best for: Professionals, campers, and RV owners who want dependable backup power for outages or portable power on the go.

• Why we like it: Beyond the strong performance in our tests, this EcoFlow model features 1,024Wh of long-life LFP battery capacity, 1,800W of continuous AC output to run big appliances, 3,000 charge cycles, and a five-year warranty. The solar panels for off-grid use sweeten this one considerably for us.

• What you need to know: At $479 it’s good value for the battery alone, though the small panel is more of a bonus for added energy security rather than a serious charging option.

Save $119 Ecoflow Delta 3 Classic: was $598 now $479 at Best Buy A 1,024Wh portable power station with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery rated for 3,000 cycles, 1,800W of continuous AC output with a 3,600W peak, and a weight of 26.7 pounds. This bundle includes a 45W solar panel and a protective bag, and it comes with a five-year warranty. EcoFlow sells and ships it through Best Buy’s marketplace.

Why We Recommend It

EcoFlow is one of the biggest names in portable power, and the Delta 3 Classic is a pared-back version of its Delta 3 that keeps the essentials: a large, long-lasting LFP battery and enough output to run a full-size fridge or a space heater for a while. We haven’t tested this model ourselves, so this pick rests on EcoFlow’s track record and our experience testing other models. Expect fast charging, easy of use, and total dependability if you need additional or on-the-move power supply. The five-year warranty adds welcome peace of mind for a product you may rely on in an emergency.

For more top picks, see our guide to the best portable power stations.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is $119, or 20%, off the bundle’s $598 list price, which is a solid discount on a 1kWh power station with a five-year warranty. Keep in mind that the included 45W panel would take more than a full day of ideal sunlight to refill the battery, so think of it as a top-up tool rather than a full-blown charging solution. If you want backup power in place before winter, this is a good time to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic bundle if... you want reliable backup power for outages, you need enough output to run a fridge, router, or CPAP machine, or you value a long-life LFP battery with a five-year warranty.

❌ Skip the EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic bundle if... you plan to rely on solar charging, since a 45W panel is far too small to refill this battery quickly, you need a power station that’s easy to carry long distances at 26.7 pounds, or you’d prefer to buy directly from Best Buy rather than a marketplace seller.