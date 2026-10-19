EcoFlow's new Titan 5000 home battery range promises serious backup power, and $50 gets you an early discount and free solar panels
The three models are Titan 5000 Classic, Titan 5000, and Titan 5000 Plus
EcoFlow has unveiled a new range of home backup batteries designed to keep essential appliances running during power outages, with enough capacity to provide electricity for several days. The Titan 5000 series includes three models, with a $50 reservation securing a 5% discount and two free 220W solar panels.
• Best for: Homeowners who want a good amount of backup power, particularly those concerned about outages or looking to make better use of solar energy.
• Why it matters: These aren't ordinary portable power stations. They're expandable home energy systems designed to supply thousands of watts of electricity and integrate with selected household circuits.
• What you need to know: The offer ends on November 2, and EcoFlow hasn't revealed shipping dates yet.
Best EcoFlow Titan 5000 deals
This home battery system offers 5kWh expandable storage, 4000W output, 120V power, 3200W solar input, automatic backup switching, smart app control, and compatibility with EcoFlow's Smart Home Panel 10 system.
This home battery system features 5kWh expandable storage, 7200W output, 120V/240V support, 4000W solar input, automatic backup switching, smart energy management, and compatibility with EcoFlow's Smart Home Panel 10 system.
This advanced home battery system features 5kWh expandable storage, 7200W output, 8000W solar input, PV Boost technology, 120V/240V support, automatic backup switching, smart energy management, and home integration capabilities.
Why we recommend taking a closer look
The Titan series offers the ability to choose how much electricity you want to store separately from how much power you need to deliver. The 5kWh starting capacity is useful for shorter outages, while expansion batteries can increase the available runtime.
A 5kWh battery could theoretically power a continuous 500W load for around 10 hours, although the actual runtime will vary because of conversion losses and other factors.
Expanding to 30kWh provides six times the stored energy, but additional batteries increase the total cost.
The Titan systems also offer automatic backup switching within 20 milliseconds, while the compatible Smart Home Panel 10 can manage up to ten selected circuits. EcoFlow's OASIS 3.0 software adds monitoring and energy management, including the ability to schedule charging around electricity tariffs.
Three models, three different power requirements
The entry-level EcoFlow Titan 5000 Classic starts at $2,499 and provides 4,000W of output. It can power essential 120V appliances, including fridges, lighting, and more. It comes with approximately 5kWh of battery storage, expandable to 30kWh with additional batteries. Solar charging supports up to 3,200W of input.
The Classic only provides 120V output, so if you need more power consider the Titan 5000. Priced at $3,199, it gives you 7,200W of output and support for both 120V and 240V appliances. Solar input also increases to 4,000W, and the system works with EcoFlow's 240V Smart Home Panel 10 for automatic backup of selected household circuits.
The $3,699 Titan 5000 Plus shares the standard model's 7,200W battery output but doubles the maximum solar input to 8,000W, using two independent 4,000W MPPT controllers. Its PV Boost technology can increase available output to 10,000W when enough solar power is available.
Which EcoFlow Titan 5000 should you buy?
✅ Buy the Titan 5000 Classic if...
You mainly want to keep essential 120V equipment running during power outages and don't need backup for large 240V appliances.
✅ Buy the Titan 5000 if...
You want 120V/240V backup power and enough output to support more demanding household equipment.
✅ Buy the Titan 5000 Plus if...
You have substantial solar generation capacity or want the additional power options for demanding appliances. Its 8kW solar input and PV Boost capability are the main benefits.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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